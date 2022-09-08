Solon American Legion Stinocher Post 460 and Mount Vernon American Legion Hahn Howard Post 480 members present the colors ahead of the annual rivalry game between the Spartans and Mustangs Friday, Sept. 2 in Solon.
Denny Hansen, Sgt. at Arms for the Solon American Legion Stinocher Post 460, gives final instructions as members of the Solon and Mount Vernon posts await the call to present our nation’s flag before the start of the annual rivalry game between the Spartans and Mustangs.
SOLON — Members of the Solon American Legion Stinocher Post 460, and Mount Vernon American Legion Hahn Howard Post 480 came together Friday, Sept. 2 to present the nation’s colors to start the annual rivalry game between the Solon Spartans and Mount Vernon Mustangs. In a show of unity and goodwill, Solon’s riflemen protected Mount Vernon’s flag while Mount Vernon rifles escorted Solon’s.