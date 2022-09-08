SOLON — Members of the Solon American Legion Stinocher Post 460, and Mount Vernon American Legion Hahn Howard Post 480 came together Friday, Sept. 2 to present the nation’s colors to start the annual rivalry game between the Solon Spartans and Mount Vernon Mustangs. In a show of unity and goodwill, Solon’s riflemen protected Mount Vernon’s flag while Mount Vernon rifles escorted Solon’s.

Recommended for you