Megan Meyers, a fourth grade teacher at Solon Intermediate School, presents a “check” for $1,450 to the Solon Fire Department to go toward their new fire station. Firefighter Greg Morris accepted the donation Thursday, April 28.
Solon Intermediate School fourth graders and their teachers pose with a “check” for $1,450, which they raised by making and selling blankets. The money was donated to the Solon Fire Dept. to go toward the new fire station.
Solon Firefighter Greg Morris expresses his gratitude and appreciation to Solon Intermediate School fourth graders for their donation of $1,450 for the new fire station. The students made and sold blankets, and presented the money to Morris Thursday, April 28.
Megan Meyers, a fourth grade teacher at Solon Intermediate School, presents a “check” for $1,450 to the Solon Fire Department to go toward their new fire station. Firefighter Greg Morris accepted the donation Thursday, April 28.
Solon Intermediate School fourth graders and their teachers pose with a “check” for $1,450, which they raised by making and selling blankets. The money was donated to the Solon Fire Dept. to go toward the new fire station.
Solon Firefighter Greg Morris expresses his gratitude and appreciation to Solon Intermediate School fourth graders for their donation of $1,450 for the new fire station. The students made and sold blankets, and presented the money to Morris Thursday, April 28.
Since fundraising efforts for the new Solon fire station began, the department has raised over $1.5 million according to Firefighter Greg Morris, the man spearheading the effort.
“We plan on moving in around the middle of June (recent high wind days have hampered progress somewhat, he noted). We have received contributions from seven different countries around the world. We’ve received over 1,700 contributions.”
Fourth graders at the Solon Intermediate School (SIS) provided one of the latest donations as they contributed $1,450 to the project by making and selling blankets. Melissa Holtz, principal at SIS explained the students were taking part in the Iowa Realtor Foundation’s “Project Jack.”
The project, which originated in the Quad Cities area in memory of Jack Lindaman, who died at the age of six in 2010 from spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). The REALTOR® Foundation of Iowa helps people in need across the state. Project Jack gives fourth and fifth grade students an opportunity to receive a $250 grant, and then “pay it forward” any way they choose to as a class.
“Our 4th graders wanted to support the Solon Fire Department with their Project Jack grant, by collecting funds to go toward the new Firehouse by making orange and black tie blankets, and then selling them,” Holtz said.
“I’m a little overwhelmed,” Morris told the kids. “This is an unbelievable contribution to our project. One thing, because of your contribution, sometime next year we will be happy to host you in our new building.” Heading up the fundraising effort has been a labor of love for Morris, who shared his love for the Solon community with them.
“I grew up here. I chose not to leave here. But I’ve always been a person with big dreams and aspirations. So, what I’m telling you is this, don’t be scared as fourth graders to dream and believe in yourself.”
The class, he said, will be listed on the new station’s donors board, and “we will hang one of your blankets in the station. That way, when you guys walk in there, when it’s new or ten years from now, you can say you were a part of it. And I think that’s pretty cool. That’s what living in small town Iowa is all about.”