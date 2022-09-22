MONTICELLO — The annual Camp Courageous Pancake Breakfast and Open House will be held Sunday, Sept. 25, 8:00 a.m. – Noon, in the Camp’s main lodge. Visitors will have an opportunity to tour the Camp’s facilities and recent updates, as well as enjoy a hot breakfast of pancakes, pork sausage, coffee, juice, and milk. Admission will be $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12 with all proceeds going to Camp Courageous.
During the open house guests will be able to enjoy live music by the Vintage Jammers, performing in the Sill Barn starting at 9:30 a.m. Tours of the grounds, train rides, bounce house, and Zipline (open during the entire breakfast) will be able for all to enjoy. Fruitcakes and camp apparel will be available for purchase in the main lodge.
A 1971 VW Bus, which is being raffled as part of the Camp’s 50th anniversary, will be on display.
This year, a ribbon cutting and dedication at the new Macek-Papke Multipurpose Field will follow the breakfast at 12:30 p.m. Visitors can watch the ribbon cutting and then watch campers enjoy games on the various fields.
Camp Courageous is located five miles southeast of Monticello off Highway 38 and 151, Exit 65. For more information about the breakfast call 319-465-5916.
Camp Courageous is a year-round respite and recreational facility for individuals of all ages with disabilities. Camp is run primarily on donations, with no formal sponsorship, government assistance, or paid fundraisers.