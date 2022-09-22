MONTICELLO — The annual Camp Courageous Pancake Breakfast and Open House will be held Sunday, Sept. 25, 8:00 a.m. – Noon, in the Camp’s main lodge. Visitors will have an opportunity to tour the Camp’s facilities and recent updates, as well as enjoy a hot breakfast of pancakes, pork sausage, coffee, juice, and milk. Admission will be $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12 with all proceeds going to Camp Courageous.

During the open house guests will be able to enjoy live music by the Vintage Jammers, performing in the Sill Barn starting at 9:30 a.m. Tours of the grounds, train rides, bounce house, and Zipline (open during the entire breakfast) will be able for all to enjoy. Fruitcakes and camp apparel will be available for purchase in the main lodge.

