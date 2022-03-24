The field of candidates is set for the June 7 primary election, the filing period for state and federal offices closed March 18.
In the 1st Congressional District, incumbent Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks faces challenger Kyle Kuehl. Iowa City Democrat Christina Bohannan runs unopposed.
Republican Jim Carlin challenges incumbent United States Senator Chuck Grassley, while Democrat Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer and Michael Franken battle for the opportunity to unseat Grassley.
Due to redistricting, Big Grove Township is now in the 91st District for the Iowa House of Representatives, including all of Iowa County, Swisher, Tiffin and Oxford. Six Republicans; John George, Adam Grier, Devon Hodgeman, Skylar Limkemann, Matt McAreavy and Brad Sherman; are on the ballot, while Democrat Elle Wyant is unopposed.
New House District 85 includes the city of Solon along with Cedar, Graham and Newport townships. Democrat Amy Nielsen, currently in House District 77, runs unopposed.
New State Senate District 43 encompasses Solon, Cedar, Graham and Newport townships, as well as North Liberty and Coralville. Democrat Zach Walls, currently in Senate District 37, runs unopposed.
Democrat V Fixmer-Oraiz is on the ballot, hoping for one of two open seats on the Johnson County Board of Supervisors. Supervisors Pat Heiden and Jon Green have terms expiring Dec. 31.
Rachel Zimmerman Smith runs unopposed for a four-year term to replace County Attorney Janet Lyness, announcing in January she will not seek reelection.
Important Dates:
Tuesday, March 29: The first day the Johnson County Auditor’s Office accepts absentee ballot request forms for mailed absentee ballots.
Thursday, April 21, 5 p.m.: The deadline for the Auditor’s Office to receive citizen petitions, including 100 signatures from eligible electors, for a satellite absentee voting station. For more information on the new process, contact the Auditor’s Office.
Wednesday, May 18: The first day absentee ballots can be mailed and the first day in-person early voting is allowed by state law.
Monday, May 23, 5 p.m.: Voter pre-registration deadline and the deadline to request a mailed ballot. In-person early voting and Election Day Registration is still available.
Saturday, June 4: The Auditor’s Office opens for early voting, hours to be determined.
Monday, June 6: Last day for in-person early voting at the Auditor’s Office.
Tuesday, June 7: All domestic mailed absentee ballots must arrive at the Auditor’s Office before the close of polls, 8 p.m., to be counted.
The Solon Economist will profile the candidates in May.