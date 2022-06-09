Carolyn Ann (Locher) Holubar
Carolyn Ann (Locher) Holubar, 88, of Marion, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 26, 2022. A vigil service was held Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion, followed by the Rosary by the Catholic Order of Foresters. A visitation was held following the Rosary. A funeral mass took place Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion, conducted by Reverend David O’Connor, with burial following at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Solon.
Carolyn was born February 14, 1934 and was raised in Dubuque. She graduated from Immaculate Conception Academy in 1952, and attended St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, Ill., becoming a Registered Nurse. Carolyn then went on to Wesley Memorial Hospital in Chicago, earning a degree as a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist. She met the love of her life, Melvin, and they were married in 1958. They lived the next two years in Iowa City, becoming avid Iowa Hawkeye fans. They moved to Cedar Rapids, and for the next six years, enjoyed taking care of their growing family. In 1967, she began work as a nurse at Collins Radio Company part time for the next 18 years. In 1968, the family moved onto an acreage in Marion, where she enjoyed being a homemaker; sewing, canning, gardening, living there for a total of 50 years. Part of that time Carolyn was an evening charge nurse at the Winslow House Care Center, enjoying the nursing element. She and her husband were avid skiers and managed to ski at over 53 different resorts in the USA and the Alps of Austria in 1990. Carolyn also enjoyed being a long-time member of the Cedar Valley Embroiderers Guild, Kiwanis Club of Marion Sunrisers, Cedar Rapids Garden Club, The National Czech and Slovak Museum and Library, The Marion Historical Society, The Catholic Order of Foresters and the Cedar Valley Humane Society. She was recognized for all of her volunteer efforts, receiving the Terry Branstad Volunteer of the Year Award. Through the years, Carolyn knitted countless dish cloths and cross-stitched heirloom pictures for family and friends. She also sewed baby bibs and blankets for Birthright and numerous cat blankets for the Humane Society. She was a loving wife and mother, and her family was the light of her life. Carolyn will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, Melvin, of 63 years; her children, Ron and Mary (Pisarik) Holubar of Solon, Candace (Mark) Ifflander of Coppell, Tex., Bonnie Holubar of Marion, Kathleen (Oscar) Sanchez of Marion and Robert (Jennifer) Holubar of Timnath, Colo.; 13 grandchildren, Courtney, Tom, Ashley, Kylie, Elly, Ryan, Colton, Ariana, Brandon, Sarah, Emily, Hannah and Elizabeth and three great-grandchildren, Ellyn, Mason and Kaden.
She was preceded in her death by her parents, Dr. Joseph Locher and Lucille Jungk Locher Kuehn; infant son, Melvin and three brothers, Joseph, James and Richard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Cedar Valley Humane Society or Best Friends Animal Society of Utah.
Please share a memory of Carolyn at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obtituaries.