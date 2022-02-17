Iowa is among only four states (including Nevada, North Dakota, and Wyoming) still utilizing a caucus to set a campaign cycle into motion with the selection of candidates and delegates. In addition to these states, the territories of American Samoa, Guam, and the Virgin Islands also utilize a caucus where Republican and Democrat parties gather to debate rather than merely cast ballots in a voting booth.
On Monday, Feb. 7 Johnson County Republicans from Big Grove, Cedar, Graham, and Newport townships and the city of Solon gathered at Lakeview Elementary for their 2022 midterm elections caucus.
Teresa Bumgarner, Caucus Chair and Chair of the Johnson County Republicans said both parties conduct their caucuses a little differently. “We tend to be very structured,” she said. Candidates for the upcoming election were discussed, and in Solon a representative for Skylar Limkemann (a city councilman in Tiffin running for Iowa House District 91) spoke. Nominating petitions, to put candidates on the ballot this year, were present for attendees to sign. In the case of District 91, Limkemann will likely face Brad Sherman (from Williamsburg) in the June primary election.
Voting took place for Central Committee members, County Convention delegates, alternates, and junior delegates. Being a junior delegate, she said, “Is a cool opportunity, especially if you’re a teenager, to get involved and to experience everything.”
Republicans also discussed their party platform, which Bumgarner described as the ultimate grassroots. “Anyone can bring up something that is of importance to them, they put it on a notecard, turn it in, we discuss it, vote on it, and if it passes then it goes on to the county platform committee.” At the county level the platform is further refined before advancing to the district, the state committee, and potentially on to the national platform. “All of the planks you see at the National started at a grassroots level. That’s one of the most awesome things that we do.”
As of February 2 the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office shows the Republicans continue to be heavily outnumbered in Johnson County with 47,357 active Democrats on the voter rolls to 16,488 active Republicans. Active no party voters totaled 26,483. However, Bumgarner was not deterred in her optimism for the 2022 midterm elections and beyond.
“I think we need to hold our heads high because we have the message of morality, and we speak truth. So, I think we need to hold our heads high and speak loudly.”
The Democratic party was also originally scheduled to meet at Lakeview but then opted to meet virtually via Zoom. Ed Cranston, Johnson County Democratic Party Chair explained, “We felt it was not the wise, safe thing to do to hold our caucuses in-person at this time. The pandemic is not over. Omicron continues to spread within Johnson County, and we did not want our caucuses to be an event that would cause more infections.” Cranston cited nearly 23,000 COVID-19 cases reported in Iowa the week prior. “We were able to provide a way for 25 candidates to each give a message to the hundreds we had online including candidates for governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House, State candidates, State Senate & House, and local candidates. We were able to elect our central committee, delegates and alternates to the county convention, county party committee members, platform committee members, and were able to provide resolutions to our county platform committee (which met Saturday, Feb. 12). We were able to share information on a number of activist groups and youth groups from around the county. We will continue to have petition signing events for all of our candidates so democrats can show up with a mask and in a few minutes, help get our candidates on the ballot by signing their petitions.”