SOLON– Solon community members and others in rural Johnson County and surrounding areas are able to order local food and farm products for free delivery this growing season.
Shoppers can place orders through Field to Family’s contact-free “Online Farmers Market,” with delivery courtesy of CHOMP at no additional cost.
Customers shop at orders.fieldtofamily.org from noon Tuesdays through noon Wednesdays each week. Registered customers receive weekly reminder emails. Delivery customers should choose the “CHOMP Delivery” location when placing orders.
Orders arrive between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday mornings.
In addition to operating the virtual markets, Field to Family provides food system education and procures wholesale local food for institutional customers. The nonprofit is offering a new home delivery option in an effort to further expand access to local foods in the greater Johnson County area.
More information about shopping, volunteering and becoming a vendor, as well as a list of all participating vendors, is available at www.fieldtofamily.org/online-farmers-market/.