After taking a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Solon’s Christmas Tree Walk will be making its triumphant return in 2021.
“We’re looking forward to it, to getting people back in a safe environment to have some holiday cheer,” Recreation Administrative Assistant McKenzie Macke said.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Solon Family Life Center. The event is free both to attend and to have a tree included in the walk.
Trees can be entered by anyone, whether a business, an organization, or an individual. For those submitting a tree, it’s important to have the tree picked up promptly after the event on Saturday, as the trees are not held after the event.
Even for those not interested in entering a tree themselves, the Parks and Recreation Department is still looking for and accepting donations of artificial trees until Dec. 2. Trees can be of any shape, size and decorated in any fashion, as long as they’re artificial. Those interested in donating are encouraged to either contact Macke by emailing mckenzie.mcilrath@solon-iowa.com or pick up a form at the Solon Public Library.
The return of the Christmas Tree Walk also signals the return of Santa Claus in a non-socially distanced fashion. He will be in attendance from 1- 3 p.m., and is looking forward to hearing wish lists from local children.
“He’s excited to see the kids of Solon,” Macke said.
Like with the walk, there is no charge for seeing Santa.
Attendees will have the opportunity to support the local Methodist church, which will be serving a soup supper and burgers from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., have baked goods for sale, a silent auction with themed baskets and an arts and crafts sale. Freshly baked cookies will also be available from Cookies by Jay.