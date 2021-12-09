Santa Claus talks to seven-month-old Cillian Barbee. In addition, to trees and Santa, the Solon Methodist Church’s Men’s Group provided soup and burgers, the Ladies’ Club held a bake and craft sale, and cookies were baked on site with all proceeds going back to the church. This was the sixth year for the event, however the pandemic forced cancellation last year with Santa sitting in a large chair on Main Street instead.
About a dozen trees decorated by local individuals and businesses were on display in the Family Life Center of the Solon Methodist Church Dec. 4 for the annual Christmas Tree Walk. About a dozen trees decorated by local individuals and businesses were on display.
Mrs. Claus visits with nine-month-old Peyton Powers during a Dec. 4 visit to the Solon Methodist Church’s Family Life Center for the annual Christmas Tree Walk. Santa and Mrs. Claus met with children for two hours while a dozen or so trees decorated by local individuals and businesses were on display.
