Returning for its second year, the Solon Parks and Recreation Board is hopeful it can build off the positive feedback it received from the inaugural Solon Holiday Decorating Contest.
“We’re hoping to gain a few more participants this year,” Recreation Administrative Assistant McKenzie Macke said.
Last year, 10 homes participated and it seemed to go over well with the community. Families were able to go around and view participating displays. The contest was started as a way to compensate for the loss of some of the indoor events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Awards are handed out in two categories: Best Overall House and Best Theme. For the latter category, residences are not limited to any theme in particular, but is available for houses that usually follow a theme with their decorating. Some examples of the themes submitted last year included “Classic Christmas” and “All-American.”
Winners in the two categories will be decided by the Parks and Recreation Board and will receive prepaid Visa debit cards, courtesy of Bridge Bank.
There is no cost for anyone wishing to participate. All that is needed is the participant’s address and contact information. The deadline to register for the contest is Dec. 6 and it is open to residents inside the Solon Community School District. A link to the registration form can be found at the Solon Parks & Recreation/Solon Community Center Facebook page.
A list of those participating will be published in the city newsletter for community members who wish to check out the homes entered, though inclusion in the newsletter is subject to resident approval and not necessary to enter the contest.