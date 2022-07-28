On Wednesday, July 20, Kronlage & Olson, P.C., Certified Public Accountants, released an audit report on the City of Solon for the year ended June 30, 2021.

The City’s governmental receipts totaled $4,129,931, for the year ended June 30, 2021, a 0.22% increase from the prior year. The governmental receipts included $1,437,867 of property tax, $759,377 of tax increment financing, $756,101 of charges for service, $465,054 of operating grants, contributions and restricted interest, $625,231 of local option sales tax, $17,666 of unrestricted interest on investments, and $68,635 of other general receipts.

