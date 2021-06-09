SOLON– Johnson County Refuse will have several garbage trucks at the Solon Recreation and Nature Area (SRNA) from 7 to 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 12. This is an opportunity for residents within the Solon city limits (meaning you pay city garbage/recycle rates) to throw away some of those hard to get rid of items at no cost. No household garbage allowed. Fees charged for appliances and TVs. Contact City Hall with questions, 319-624-3755.
