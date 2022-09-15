The joy of seeds
mironovm/adobestock.com • Contributed Photo

AMES — Tree seeds serve as a sometimes inconvenient fact of life during the fall. However, collecting these seeds is an excellent way to promote native biodiversity and even make extra cash. As Iowa State University Extension and Outreach commercial horticulture specialist Patrick O’Malley explains, locally collected tree seeds can be replanted, donated or even sold.

While native trees growing locally may still be the same species as the saplings available commercially, many native trees are locally adapted, meaning that they have acquired traits that make them highly likely to succeed in a very particular climate.

