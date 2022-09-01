WEST LIBERTY — The Spartans officially opened the 2022 varsity football season with a trip to West Liberty and a 42-0 non-district win over the Comets.

Solon took a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter after Nash Kotar returned a punt 63 yards to score and Grant Knipper booted the first of six extra point kicks, and Blake Timmons scampered nine yards to score. At halftime, the Spartans held a 28-0 advantage. Timmons scored on a three-yard run while Brett White scooted downfield 17 yards for a touchdown. Sean Stahle scored with a 12-yard run in the third to make it 35-0 and triggering the continuous clock for the remainder of the game. Rhyse Wear recovered a fumble and hauled the ball 30 yards for the final touchdown in the fourth quarter.

