SOLON– Marking its 50th Anniversary, the Solon Beef Days committee is gearing up an event not to be missed for 2021. With the pandemic in the rearview mirror, there is much to celebrate this year and double the reason to join in the fun. Since 1971, Solon’s Beef Days represents the best of what Iowa’s small towns offer.
According to Beef Days co-president Denise Bruck, the committee put together a “big event” for this year and anticipation for the festival is high. According to the Solon Beef Days website, the weekend draws more than 25,000 visitors each year and the committee focuses on safeguarding the traditional, free weekend celebration.
“We’re very excited and proud to have Beef Days this year,” she explained. “Everybody I’ve talked to wants to get out and enjoy themselves.”
Held annually the third Friday and Saturday of July, Beef Days promises to provide a fun-filled weekend complete with music, food, vendors, amusement rides, games and much more.
“Glen (Evenberger) and I have served as committee co-presidents for two years,” she said. “During our first year the area experienced a 116-degree heat index during the weekend. And last year it was the pandemic,” she said. “It is only going up from there.”
Bruck says three blocks on Main Street will be closed for the festival and they’ve lined up the popular carnival rides again.
“We’re again having Sam’s Amusements from Minnesota. They setup a nice carnival with rides, games, funnel cakes and more.”
She said a lot of local organizations will also be on hand with food booths during the two-day event.
“The Boy Scouts, the American Legion, Women’s Club, and of course, there will be the Ribeye Steak Dinner under the beer tent,” she added.
Meats for the Beef Days Committee tent are supplied by Ruzicka’s.
Live entertainmentOne of the highlights of Beef Days is the live music and, this year, Bruck says the committee lined up some super talent appealing to a wide variety of audiences.
“We have a great music schedule this year,” she said. Music acts include: Blame Not the Bard, a high energy Irish music group; Been There Done That, an all-girl rock band performing originals and cover music; and GIMIKK, a classic rock cover band.
“We have two committee members, Dean (Manternach) and Troy (Leick,) who love live music and they have done a great job lining up the music this year.” Manternach is a long-time committee member, while Leick joined this year.
Bruck adds there is no cover charge to see the bands and there is free gate each night.
“We’re glad to have Troy join the committee, and we’re always looking for volunteers and young people to join. They bring new ideas and a fresh perspective to the event,” Bruck said. She added there are about 30 members making up the all-volunteer committee.
“Everything is done by volunteers … setting up, working the tents, tear down, everything. It is the community coming together and volunteering for a great event,” she explained.
Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer can visit the Solon Beef Days Facebook page to get more information on how to get involved with the event.
Prepping for the big dayAccording to Bruck, the committee has been planning this year’s event since January when they decided to move forward. She said they’ve operated on the confirmation people were ready to get out and attend the event.
“We held a lot of Zoom meetings at city hall,” she said. “They were gracious enough to let us use their Zoom equipment while we were in the early stages of planning.”
Even in 2020, the committee planned as if Beef Days were going to happen, she said. And due to the pandemic, the committee came up with and promoted “Back Yard Beef Days” an event closer to home.
“It wasn’t the same, but it gave residents and families an opportunity to stay at home, cook out and enjoy being together.”