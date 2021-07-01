Over 100 golfers spent the day competing and enjoying a round of golf during the 3rd Annual American Legion of Iowa Foundation Golf Tournament held Monday, June 21, at Saddleback Ridge Golf Course in Solon.
According to Larry Swann, of American Legion Stinocher Post 460, and golf committee member, the charity golf tourney attracted enough golfers to field 28 teams of four.
“We knew we had to do something different, and we were looking for an event that would get younger people involved,” he said.
Monies raised from the tournament go to the American Legion of Iowa Foundation where it is used for a variety of charities and organizations. As of September 2020, Foundation assets totaled nearly $2.2 million, and with the addition of 2020 grant dollars awarded from 1979 through 2020, a total of $2.7 million has been contributed in support of veterans’ assistance, educational programs, patriotic endeavors, and children and youth programs.
In 2020, forty-two, year disbursements went to Americanism, children and youth – 42 percent, veteran rehabilitation – 31 percent, and community service – 27 percent.
Locally, the Foundation has given grants to the Solon Fire Station project, college scholarships, and other community services.
Jim Leland, of American Legion Stinocher Post 460, and golf committee member, said they were very pleased with the number of golfers and support they received. “We are extremely happy with the turnout. Aside from the wind, the weather was perfect,” he said.
Leland said the golf committee wants to thank the over 100 sponsors who donated prizes to the event. “We’re very thankful for all the support and help we received for the tournament.” He explained Ron Rushek, course owner, was very, very cooperative throughout. The Post plans to hold the tournament again in 2022 at Saddleback Ridge Golf Course.