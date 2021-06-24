CEDAR RAPIDS– The 2021 Virtual Commencement Ceremony was held Saturday, May 15, at 10 a.m. Kirkwood congratulates all the graduates.
Kirkwood graduates from Ely included: Gregory Braasch, Leigh Moore, Sarah Raser, Nate Rotter, Dathan Stolba, Gabrielle Visek and Noah Wheeler.
Graduates from North Liberty included: Nour Albashair, Jenniqua Arbaugh, Rachid Attipoe, Jordan Bailey, Blake Berns, Frank Brunetti, Matthew Childs, Jazlyn Colon, Megan Davis, Julianna Delgado, Lauren Ditch, Yao Doke, Alexander Douglass, Adolfo Encarnacion, Rachel Flowers, Pauline Gikonyo, Cameron Gilmore, Mandy Griffith, McKenna Haag, Ashley Haas, Elaina Harkey, Jessica Heberlie, Kara Hodges, Anne Jambor, Luke Jonasson, Amy Kalkhoff, Arielle Koenig, Danny Lanza, Charlie Light, Anika Mumford, Jacob Odegard, Joshua Orent, Missy Ortman, Macy Owen, Alan Pence, Hannah Pfister, Gustavo Ramiro de Assis Maia, Morgan Rundle, Richard Schroeder, Taylor Schuttinga, Isabel Smith, Zach Stultz, David Toillion and Austin Zobeck.
Graduates from Oxford included: Taylor Fuller, Cierra Lacina, Chase Moran, Joseph Rohret, Annamarie Wagner and Matthew Wells.
Graduates from Solon included: Alexander Allen, Delaney Bair, Beth Brandt, Joan Davis, Kurtis Gourley, Abgail Heims, Diana Howsare, Ian Johnson, Victoria Jones, Carl Richey and Nick Vsetecka.
Graduates from Swisher included Jefferson Bloemers and Brittney Reynolds.
And graduates from Tiffin included: Tim Beemer, Kasey Bortz, John Butler, Mitzi Evans, Brent Graybill, Jaiden Reade, Noelle Schulte, Erika Stec, Madison Weber, Alexander Wisdom and Tayler Wolfs.