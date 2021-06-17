SOLON– For Angie Grecian-Bransky being the musical director for Solon United Methodist Church is about the love of music and a passion for teaching it. She was able to bring a new musical perspective to the church by blending contemporary Christian music with traditional songs and hymns.
“It’s a cross-section of music,” she explains. “I try to blend traditional hymns and contemporary during the first service, with a leaning toward contemporary during the second service.”
Grecian-Bransky has been involved in music since her childhood and growing up in Solon.
“I grew up around here and I was a member of the United Methodist Church,” she said. “When I was in 7th grade, I sang in the Chancel Choir here. Now that I’m back, I’m leading members I sang with all those years ago. It’s coming back, full circle.”
She has been in the musical director position since March and feels right at home at the church she attended years before.
“It’s awesome. I’m very comfortable here.”
Grecian-Bransky says she selects all music the choir sings, as well as plays the keyboard for the music.
“Because I also play, I’ve taken a more active role in the congregational music,” she explained.
Because of her musical training and background in musical education, she taught piano and vocal lessons throughout her career.
“I’ve taught elementary through high school as well as given private music lessons,” she said. “I was very musically involved in everything I could during high school. I absolutely loved it.”
Settling down and having a family didn’t stop her from staying active musically, however.
“Before I had children I taught music, and afterwards when I started a family, I stayed home with my kids,” she said.
All three of her grown children have a musical interest and talent.
“When they were growing up, they heard me play and sing around the home all the time. They have been exposed to music their entire lives.”
She adds once her children were older, she went back into teaching. And her career includes teaching at parochial, as well as public schools.
Grecian-Branksy said she spent much of her career in the Mason City area and led the praise team, a contemporary Christian music choir, at a Methodist church there.
The blend of contemporary Christian music she brought to Solon United Methodist Church has been easy for her.
“It’s so much fun. I get to do new things.”
And she adds, older generations of church members appreciate the newer music, too.
“There are traditional songs that some older members prefer, but many, embrace and love the new music,” she said.
She related a story about an elderly woman in her 90s, who after church service came up to her and said, “I like that song,” referring to the newer music.
“Music touches people of all ages and you can never assume. I know of younger kids who like and prefer traditional hymns.”
“It’s a cross-section of members. You would think it’s only for the younger members, but people of all ages enjoy it,” she said.
Grecian-Bransky is proud that she’s able to provide another reason for people to attend church and says she hopes as the musical program progresses more people will begin attending.
“Music is one of the reasons people attend church. It’s joyful and adds an energy to the congregation.”
She adds there are about a dozen active choir members.
“My goal is to make it fun. They’re learning a lot of new choral techniques.”
One of her goals for the church is to begin a program offering members who play an instrument a chance to play contemporary Christian music for the congregation.
“I’d like to start a program where members play music. But we’ve really now just started getting everything up and going,” she said, agreeing due to the pandemic everything was virtually shut down in 2020.
The Solon United Methodist church offers the second service outdoors each Sunday, at 9:30 a.m., near the church activity center.
“I would call it, ‘church on the lawn.’ People bring their lawn chairs and enjoy being outside.”
She plays music for the outdoor service she played and recorded previously.
“We have to start somewhere, and it’s been a progression we can build on. People are ready to get out and be together again.”
Grecian-Bransky says she happy to be back in Solon at the same church she attended as a youngster.
“We love Solon and it’s coming full-circle for me.”
“I’ve always said the only reason I would ever come back and be involved in church music again… is that it would have to be here. It’s home,” she explained.