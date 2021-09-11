Paying homage Sep 11, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save There is a display at 938 Meyers Drive in Lisbon to pay homage to the 13 soldiers that lost their lives at the Kabul airport Aug. 26.The display went up Sept. 11 and commemorates the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on 9/11/01. Yard signs are available for veterans and others with a connection to the armed service. The hope, said Tracy Siebrecht, is to pay respect to all soldiers and veterans of the United States. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Solon Economist To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Articles‘ANAMOSA’ mural a group effortSpringville volleyball: Hitting on all cylindersFreedom Rock unveiledMan shot at scene of Martelle fire: Investigation into incident ongoingUniversity of Iowa football: Yanda named America Needs Farmers Wall of Honor recipientAnamosa volleyball: Answering the callMidland football: Just what the doctor orderedA good tributeTwo buildings seeing repairs in downtown LisbonSpringville-Central City cross country: Soaring to the top of the standings Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.