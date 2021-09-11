There is a display at 938 Meyers Drive in Lisbon to pay homage to the 13 soldiers that lost their lives at the Kabul airport Aug. 26.

The display went up Sept. 11 and commemorates the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on 9/11/01. Yard signs are available for veterans and others with a connection to the armed service. 

The hope, said Tracy Siebrecht, is to pay respect to all soldiers and veterans of the United States. 

