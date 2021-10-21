Virtual Trivia Night: Oct. 28 @ 7 p.m.
We’re back with another virtual trivia night! Play from the comfort of your own home, live through Zoom! Test your knowledge and have a great time, while you play as individuals or teams. No limit to the number of team members. Teams must organize team chat through a secondary method (SMS, Facebook. Google Hangout, etc.) No answers in the Zoom chat! To register your team send an email to akurth@solon.lib.ia.us or join us Zoom (link on website calendar). Prizes will be awarded to the winning team!
Library Access
Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.: Walk-In Browsing and Library Pick-Up
Friday-Saturday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Walk-In Browsing and Library Pick-Up
Staff are available via telephone (319-624-2678), email (staff@solon.lib.ia.us) or live chat on our website (solon.lib.ia.us) during library hours.
Per CDC and Johnson County Public Health recommendations, masks are encouraged for all patrons (2+), regardless of vaccination status, while inside the Library building. We have a limited number of masks available for patrons without. Thank you for doing your part to keep our community safe and healthy!
BAM POW To Go! Thursday, Oct. 28: Make It! Pumpkin Magnet
K-4th graders are invited to stop by the Library Thursday afternoon to snag a fun, at-home activity kit! Kits are available in the Library as long as supplies last, with new kits added every Thursday (while school is in session). We ask that each participant just take one kit, so that there are enough for all who would like to participate.
Music Buddies: Mondays @ 9:30 a.m.
Littles (ages 0-5) are invited to bring their favorite stuffie for outdoor rhymes, songs, and parachute games on the Library porch. Weekly, while temperature permits.
DIY Night: Nov. 9 @ 6:30 p.m. via Zoom
Whether you are throwing a holiday dinner party or love to create fun table settings every day, folding napkins is an easy way to impress your guests and family. Join us to learn napkin folding styles, fun shapes, and simple techniques. Sign up at https://tinyurl.com/SPLnapkins or at the library by November 2 to reserve your materials kit.
Teens! Monthly Grab & Go Kits
Register by Nov. 12 for our November Grab & Go Kit. Registered Teens (5th-12th grades) will pick up a kit with a ceramic mug to paint at home, return it to Renee’s Ceramic Cafe for firing & pick up when complete. Limited supplies available, don’t miss this favorite activity!
Donate to the Friends of the Library
You can donate gently used books, CDs and DVDs to the library. Any books that are not added to the collection will go to the Friends for future book sales. The Friends are currently in need of adult fiction and non-fiction books for the sale shelves.
We're sorry but we cannot accept old encyclopedias, old textbooks, cassette tapes or VHS tapes. All donated materials should be in good condition.
We’re revitalizing our Science Fiction/Fantasy section, check out the new additions and share your favorite authors or series with us!
Several of Octavia Butler’s award winning science fiction novels will be adapted into films. Take this opportunity to enjoy the book before the movie.
Kindred by Octavia Butler -- Having just celebrated her 26th birthday in 1976 California, Dana, an African-American woman, is suddenly and inexplicably wrenched through time into antebellum Maryland. After saving a drowning white boy there, she finds herself staring into the barrel of a shotgun and is transported back to the present just in time to save her life. During numerous such time-defying episodes with the same young man, she realizes the challenge she’s been given …
Dawn by Octavia Butler -- Lilith Iyapo has just lost her husband and son when atomic fire consumes Earth — the last stage of the planet’s final war. Hundreds of years later Lilith awakes, deep in the hold of a massive alien spacecraft piloted by the Oankali — who arrived just in time to save humanity from extinction. They have kept Lilith and other survivors asleep for centuries, as they learned whatever they could about Earth. Now it is time for Lilith to lead them back to her home world, but life among the Oankali on the newly resettled planet will be nothing like it was before.
Parable of the Sower by Octavia Butler -- In 2025, with the world descending into madness and anarchy, one woman begins a fateful journey toward a better future. Lauren Olamina and her family live in one of the only safe neighborhoods remaining on the outskirts of Los Angeles. Behind the walls of their defended enclave, Lauren’s father, a preacher, and a handful of other citizens try to salvage what remains of a culture that has been destroyed by drugs, disease, war, and chronic water shortages. While her father tries to lead people on the righteous path, Lauren struggles with hyperempathy, a condition that makes her extraordinarily sensitive to the pain of others.