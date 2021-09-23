September is Library Card Sign Up Month
Visit the Library to update your account (or get a new card) and you’ll enter to win a refurbished Kindle Fire. Complete a family (or individual) BINGO for another chance to win. Don’t forget to have some fun in our photo booth and tag us on social media to show off your love for the library.
Library access
Per CDC and Johnson County Public Health recommendations, masks are encouraged for all patrons (2+), regardless of vaccination status, while inside the library building. We have a limited number of masks available for patrons without. Thank you for doing your part to keep our community safe and healthy.
• Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. — 7 p.m.: Walk-In Browsing and Library Pick-Up
• Friday-Saturday 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.: Walk-In Browsing and Library Pick-Up
Staff are available via telephone (319-624-2678), email (staff@solon.lib.ia.us) or live chat on our website (solon.lib.ia.us) during library hours.
Family Movie Night: Sept, 25 @ 7:30 p.m.
Everyone’s invited for an outdoor movie on the Library lawn. Bring your lawn chair or picnic blanket to get comfy and enjoy the show. The state-of-the-art movie projector, sound system and 25-foot inflatable screen make for an unforgettable night at the movies. This outdoor event is weather dependent, please visit our website for the most up-to-date information.
BAM POW To Go! Thursday, Sept. 23: Build It! Walking Paper Horse
K-4th graders are invited to stop by the Library Thursday afternoon to snag a fun, at-home activity kit! Kits are available in the library as long as supplies last, with new kits added every Thursday (while school is in session). We ask that each participant just take one kit, so that there are enough for all who would like to participate.
Music Buddies: Mondays @ 9:30 a.m.
Littles (ages 0-5) are invited to bring their favorite stuffie for outdoor rhymes, songs, and parachute games on the Library porch. Weekly, while temperature permits.
Friends of the Library Halloween Sale: Sept. 25, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Do your costume and décor shopping with the Friends of the Library in the Library meeting room on Saturday.
Volunteer with Landscape Cleanup: Sept. 25, 9:30 a.m.
Bring your garden gloves and clippers to help the Friends get the Library flower beds cleaned up for fall. Great volunteer opportunity for teens.
Cookbook Club – September’s ingredient: Jamaican Jerk
Jerk is a style of cooking native to Jamaica, in which meat is dry-rubbed or wet marinated with hot spice mixture. Jerk seasoning principally consists of allspice and Scotch Bonnet peppers and other ingredients may include cloves, cinnamon, scallions, nutmeg, thyme, garlic, brown sugar, ginger, and salt. How will you try your Jerk seasoning? Stop by the library and pick up your seasoning packet. Then join our Facebook Group at www.tinyurl.com/fbcookbookclub to share photos and recipes of your tasty creations and check out our Pinterest page at Pinterest.com/SolonPublic for recipe ideas.
Community Display Opportunity
Do you have a collection you would like to display at the library? We would love to showcase your special collections or a themed display for a month. Please contact Library Director Liz King at lking@solon.lib.ia.us or call the library to schedule a month to showcase your talents and creativity.
Solon Community Food Pantry Donations
You can drop off your donations on the table in the Library hall during regular library hours and we’ll deliver weekly to the pantry. We’re currently collecting soups, meal helpers, jams, jellies and peanut butter.
NEW: Bridges Ebook and Audiobook Updates We now have shorter wait times and more titles available in our digital collection through Bridges and the Libby app. Help us grow this collection by requesting a new title at the Library. This project is supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) as administered by the State Library of Iowa.
Digital Storytime in September is sponsored by the Solon Centennial Lions Club
Tune in to our Facebook page or YouTube channel Tuesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for new Digital Storytimes. In September we will read, sing, and play games all about outer space. You can find all videos on our website (solon.lib.ia.us) by clicking on the “Digital Storytime” button or on our YouTube channel. Join us live or at a time that works best for you!
The Solon Centennial Lions Club is a community-based club that has been serving Solon for the past four years. Lions are kind and generous people who want to help. That’s why we work on projects to improve our communities and protect the environment, including child eye screenings, youth diabetes books donations, Solon Christmas Tree Walk, and more.
The Lions’ next big event will be a bicycle decoration and bike parade at the Solon Fall Fest on Saturday Oct. 23. This month’s library Storytimes sponsorship is in memory of one of our Lion’s fathers, Frank Kuennen.