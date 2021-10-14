We’re hosting a contest for the best decorated pumpkin, just in time for Halloween. Decorate (don’t carve!) a pumpkin no larger than 8 inches in diameter. Get creative with paint, glue, or any medium you can think of. Bring your decorated pumpkin to the Library during regular hours by Oct. 21. The whole community can visit the library and enjoy your creative pumpkins. Judges will evaluate pumpkins for originality, creative use of materials, and more. After judging on Oct. 22, pick up your pumpkin so you can enjoy it at home. Visit the Library or our website for full details and rules of this contest.
Per CDC and Johnson County Public Health recommendations, masks are encouraged for all patrons (2+), regardless of vaccination status, while inside the library building. We have a limited number of masks available for patrons without. Thank you for doing your part to keep our community safe and healthy.
Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.: Walk-In Browsing and Library Pick-Up
Friday-Saturday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Walk-In Browsing and Library Pick-Up
Staff are available via telephone (319-624-2678), email (staff@solon.lib.ia.us) or live chat on our website (solon.lib.ia.us) during library hours.
BAM POW To Go! Thursday, October 14: Watch It! Fall Scavenger Hunt
K-4th graders are invited to stop by the library Thursday afternoon to snag a fun, at-home activity kit. Kits are available in the Library as long as supplies last, with new kits added every Thursday (while school is in session). We ask that each participant just take one kit, so that there are enough for all who would like to participate.
Music Buddies: Mondays @ 9:30 a.m.
Littles (ages 0-5) are invited to bring their favorite stuffie for outdoor rhymes, songs, and parachute games on the library porch. Weekly, while temperature permits.
Solon Book Club: Oct. 19 @ 6:30 p.m.
This month we’re reading Black Like Me by John Howard Griffin. First published in 1961, this nonfiction book by white journalist, John Howard Griffin, recounts his journey in the Deep South at a time when African-Americans lived under racial segregation. Come prepared to discuss your feelings and opinions about the book. Copies of the book are available at the circulation desk.
Virtual Trivia Night: Oct. 28 @ 7 p.m.
We’re back with another virtual trivia night. Play from the comfort of your own home, live through Zoom! Test your knowledge and have a great time, while you play as individuals or teams. No limit to the number of team members. Teams must organize team chat through a secondary method (SMS, Facebook. Google Hangout, etc.) No answers in the Zoom chat. To register your team send an email to akurth@solon.lib.ia.us . Prizes will be awarded to the winning team.
Cookbook Club – October’s Ingredient: Tarragon
Stop by the library and pick up your seasoning packet. Then join our Facebook Group at www.tinyurl.com/fbcookbookclub to share photos and recipes of your tasty creations and check out our Pinterest page at Pinterest.com/SolonPublic for recipe ideas.
Play a Board Game
We’re excited to share that our collection of board games are available again. You can pick out a game (or two) and check them out for playing while you visit the library. The games are not available for taking home, but instead a fun way to spend some time at the Library.
Kanopy
Did you know you can stream films and documentaries on your favorite device? Just create an account on Kanopy and add your Solon Public Library card number and password to get started today. Each patron can stream up to five titles per month, plus there are eight credit-free titles each month. Kanopy recently struck deals with MGM Studios, Lionsgate, and Warner Brothers for even more big hits. Don’t miss the Kanopy Kids section for educational and entertaining options for all.
Community Display Opportunity
Do you have a collection you would like to display at the library? We would love to showcase your special collections or a themed display for a month. Please contact library director Liz King at lking@solon.lib.ia.us or call the library to schedule a month to showcase your talents and creativity.
Donate to the Friends of the Library
You can donate gently used books, CDs and DVDs to the library. Any books that are not added to the collection will go to the Friends for future book sales. The Friends are currently in need of adult fiction and non-fiction books for the sale shelves.
We're sorry but we cannot accept old encyclopedias, old textbooks, cassette tapes or VHS tapes. All donated materials should be in good condition.
COVID-19 Test Kits Available
The library has at-home test kits available in the front entry of the building during Library hours. Please take no more than one per household member, so there are enough for all who need them. Once used, kits can be sent via UPS or returned locally to the State Hygienic Lab in Coralville. Directions for use and return are included in each test kit. This service is provided in partnership with Johnson County Public Health and Test Iowa.