New Non-Fiction on the Shelves Can I Recycle This? By Jennie Romer “If you’ve ever been perplexed by the byzantine rules of recycling, you’re not alone…you’ll want to read Can I Recycle This?... An extensive look at what you can and cannot chuck into your blue bin.” —The Washington Post
Dad, How Do I? By Rob Kenney From the host of the YouTube channel that went viral—Dad, How Do I?—comes a book that’s part memoir/part inspiration/part DIY.
Footnotes by Caseen Gaines The triumphant story of how an all-Black Broadway cast and crew changed musical theatre—and the world—forever. “This musical introduced Black excellence to the Great White Way. Broadway was forever changed and we, who stand on the shoulders of our brilliant ancestors, are charged with the very often elusive task of carrying that torch into our present.”—Billy Porter, Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award-winning actor
Library Access
Staff are available Monday — Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., via telephone (319-624-2678), email (staff@solon.lib.ia.us) or live chat on our website (solon.lib.ia.us).
Monday-Friday 9 — 10 a.m.: Single-Household Appointments
Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. — 7 p.m.: Walk-In Browsing and Library Pick-Up
Friday 10 a.m. — 5 p.m.: Walk-In Browsing and Library Pick-Up
Saturday 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.: Walk-In Browsing and Library Pick-Up
The Library’s going green!
We’re so excited for the new solar panels and system to be up & running. The official changeover will require the building to be without power for an entire business day requiring the Library to close. While we won’t have much warning of the closure, we’ll post signs and share on our website and social media as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience!
Color Your World with Solon Public Library’s Summer Reading Program
Details on our all-ages program are available on our website and in the Library. Join us for all the upcoming events and fun this summer. Event details are subject to change, check our website for the most up-to-date information. All programs will take place outside the Library building unless otherwise noted.
Digital Storytime
Tune in to our Facebook page or YouTube channel Tuesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for new Digital Storytimes! In June we will read, sing, and play games with our summer reading theme, Reading Colors Your World. You can find all past videos on our website (solon.lib.ia.us) by clicking on the “Digital Storytime” button or on our YouTube channel. Join us live or at a time that works best for you!
Songs on the Lawn: Saturdays @ 10:30 a.m.
June 5-July 10 (weather permitting), join us on the grass behind the Library for singing, rhymes, and parachute games! Masks are encouraged. No program July 3rd due to the holiday.
Read the Rainbow StoryWalks ®
Explore new places in Coralville, North Liberty, and Solon through our joint Read the Rainbow StoryWalk ® Project. Visit our website to see the locations and stories being shared each month. Don’t forget to record the secret code and earn more points for your summer reading goals!
Take and Make Mondays
Adults (16 and up) can pick up a kit during library hours, while supplies last. Completing Take & Make activities and recording your secret code will give you more points toward your grand prize raffle tickets in addition to having a fun project that will help Color Your World.
BAM POW To Go!
Grades K-4th are invited to pick-up a BAM POW To Go kit. New kits are available each Thursday, while supplies last. Kits will continue through July 15th. Don’t forget to enter your mission code for more points this summer!
Storyteller Darrin Crow on the Library lawn, June 24 @ 10 a.m.
Join us for this engaging performance of colorful folk and fairy tales sure to entertain kids of all ages.
Teen Movie Night, June 24 @ 8:45 p.m.
5th-12th grades are invited to Teen Movie Night! Bring a blanket to lay on and enjoy a movie with friends. Snacks will be provided. Movies take place outdoors, weather permitting.
Cookbook Club – June’s ingredient: White Pepper
Join our Facebook group to post photos and talk about your tasty creations. Packets will be available for pick up during our curbside pickup or library appointment times. Join our Facebook Group at www.tinyurl.com/fbcookbookclub and check out our Pinterest page at Pinterest.com/SolonPublic for recipe ideas. Visit our website or call the Library for more details.
Donations for Solon Community Food Pantry now accepted at the Library!
You can drop off your donations on the table in the Library hall during regular library hours and we’ll deliver weekly to the Pantry. We’re currently collecting canned and packaged potato items. For example, scalloped, au gratin, canned, flakes, etc.
Family Movie Night, June 25 @ 8:45 p.m.
Everyone’s invited to Family Movie Night at the Library! Bring a blanket to lay on and enjoy a movie on the Library lawn. Movies take place outdoors, weather permitting.
Blank Park Zoo, June 29 @ 11 a.m. Let’s take a trip to the rainforests and discover what a rainforest is and what makes them so special!
These outdoor programs are weather dependent, please visit our website for the most up-to-date information.