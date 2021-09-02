New DVDs
Hitman’s Wife’s Body Guard The world's most lethal odd couple -- bodyguard Michael Bryce and hit man Darius Kincaid -- are back for another life-threatening mission. Still unlicensed and under scrutiny, Bryce is forced into action by Darius's even more volatile wife. [Rated R]
In the Heights A film version of the Broadway musical in which Usnavi, a sympathetic New York bodega owner, saves every penny every day as he imagines and sings about a better life. [Rated PG-13]
Peter Rabbit 2 Bea, Thomas, and the rabbits have made peace as a family, but despite his best efforts, Peter can’t seem to shake his mischievous reputation. Adventuring out of the garden, Peter finds himself on the mean streets of the city where his mischief is appreciated. [Rated PG]
The Water Man Gunner sets out on a quest to save his ill mother by searching for a mythic figure who possesses the secret to immortality, the Water Man. [Rated PG]
September is Library Card Sign Up Month!
Visit the library to update your account (or get a new card) and you’ll enter to win a refurbished Kindle Fire. Complete a family (or individual) BINGO for another chance to win. Don’t forget to have some fun in our photo booth and tag us on social media to show off your love for the library.
Library Access
Per CDC and Johnson County Public Health recommendations, masks are encouraged for all patrons (Age 2-plus), regardless of vaccination status, while inside the library building. We have a limited number of masks available for patrons without. Thank you for doing your part to keep our community safe and healthy.
Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.: Walk-In Browsing and Library Pick-Up
Friday-Saturday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Walk-In Browsing and Library Pick-Up
Staff are available via telephone (319-624-2678), email (staff@solon.lib.ia.us) or live chat on our website (solon.lib.ia.us) during library hours.
Outdoor Games & Snacks - Thursday, Sept. 9 at 2 p.m.
The Teen Advisory Board (TAB) invites all K-12th friends to outdoor games (and snacks) on the library patio on the west end of the building. Games include giant Jenga and giant Connect 4, and other favorites like bean bag toss, spike ball, and more.
BAM POW To Go! Thursday, Sept. 9: Play It! Button Golf
K-fourth graders are invited to stop by the library Thursday afternoon to snag a fun, at-home activity kit. Kits are available in the library as long as supplies last, with new kits added every Thursday (while school is in session). We ask that each participant just take one kit, so that there are enough for all who would like to participate.
DIY Night: Balloon Twisting - Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom
Balloon art is fun, easy, portable and universally enjoyed. Adults and young adults (grade 9 and up) are invited to join us in learning to twist balloons. Participants will receive a bag containing balloons, a small hand pump, and a permanent marker. Balloon artist, Lucas Oliveira will lead us, via Zoom, in learning the basic twists and give lots of tips and tricks to make your own balloon designs including: animals, flowers, hats, and more. Registration is encouraged to ensure kits are available to all participants. Some additional kits available while supplies last, beginning Sept. 8.
Music Buddies: Beginning Sept. 20 Mondays @ 9:30 a.m.
Littles (ages 0-5) are invited to bring their favorite stuffie for outdoor rhymes, songs, and parachute games on the Library porch. Weekly, while temperature permits.
Solon Book Club: Sept. 21 @ 6:30 p.m.
This month we’re reading the 2021 All Iowa Reads Book, Little Faith by Nickolas Butler. The purpose of All Iowa Reads is to foster a sense of unity through reading. Iowans statewide are encouraged to come together in their communities to read and talk about a single book title in the same year. Visit the Library to pick-up a copy of the book, or call to place one on hold for pick-up.
Family Movie Night: Sept. 25 @ 7:30 p.m.
Everyone’s invited for an outdoor movie on the Library lawn! Bring your lawn chair or picnic blanket to get comfy and enjoy the show. Details can be found on our website. This outdoor event is weather dependent.
Digital Storytime in September is sponsored by the Solon Centennial Lions Club
Tune in to our Facebook page or YouTube channel Tuesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for new Digital Storytimes. In September we will read, sing, and play games all about outer space. You can find all videos on our website (solon.lib.ia.us) by clicking on the “Digital Storytime” button or on our YouTube channel. Join us live or at a time that works best for you!
Cookbook Club – September’s ingredient: Jamaican Jerk
Jerk is a style of cooking native to Jamaica, in which meat is dry-rubbed or wet marinated with hot spice mixture. Jerk seasoning principally consists of allspice and Scotch Bonnet peppers and other ingredients may include cloves, cinnamon, scallions, nutmeg, thyme, garlic, brown sugar, ginger, and salt. How will you try your Jerk seasoning? Stop by the library and pick up your seasoning packet. Then join our Facebook Group at www.tinyurl.com/fbcookbookclub to share photos and recipes of your tasty creations and check out our Pinterest page at Pinterest.com/SolonPublic for recipe ideas.
Community Display Opportunity
Do you have a collection you would like to display at the library? We would love to showcase your special collections or a themed display for a month. Please contact library director Liz King at lking@solon.lib.ia.us or call the library to schedule a month to showcase your talents and creativity.