Library Access Staff are available Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and via telephone 319-624-2678, email or live chat on the website.
Monday through Friday, 9-10 a.m.: Single-Household Appointments.
Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.: Walk-In Browsing and Library Pick-Up.
Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Walk-In Browsing and Library Pick-Up.
Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Walk-In Browsing and Library Pick-Up.
Return city-wide garage sale signs
The Friends of the Solon Public Library thank the community for registering garage sales and supporting the Friends mission. Return garage sale signs to the west end of the library, outside the basement doors, as soon as possible.
Solon Public Library Foundation seeks new members
The Solon Public Library Foundation, a non-profit organization, established in 2004 to provide support for library programs and long-range building plans seeks new members. The Foundation is a small group with up to 11 members, meeting once a month, either virtually or at the library. To participate in shaping the future and direction of the library, join the Foundation this month, on Wednesday, June 23, at 6 p.m. in the meeting room, at the library.
Color Your World with Solon Public Library’s Summer Reading Program
Details on the all-ages program are available on the website and in the library. Join all the upcoming events and fun this summer. Event details are subject to change, check the website for the most up-to-date information. All programs take place outside the library building, unless otherwise noted.
Read the Rainbow StoryWalks
Explore new places in Coralville, North Liberty and Solon through the joint Read the Rainbow StoryWalk Project. Visit the website to see the locations and stories being shared each month. Don’t forget to record the secret code and earn more points for summer reading goals.
Digital Storytime
Tune in to the Facebook page or YouTube channel Tuesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for new Digital Storytimes. In June, read, sing and play games with the summer reading theme, Reading Colors Your World. Find all past videos on the website by clicking on the “Digital Storytime” button or on the YouTube channel. Join live or at a time working best for you.
Songs on the Lawn: Saturdays at 10:30 a.m.
June 5 until July 10, weather permitting, join on the grass behind the library for singing, rhymes and parachute games. Masks are required. No program on July 3 due to the holiday.
Take and Make Mondays
Adults, 16 and up, can pick up a kit during library hours while supplies last. Completing Take & Make activities and record secret codes to earn more points toward grand prize raffle tickets, in addition to having a fun project that helps Color Your World.
Ba.m. POW To Go
Grades K-4th are invited to pick-up a Ba.m. POW To Go kit. New kits are available each Thursday while supplies last. Kits continue through July 15. Don’t forget to enter a mission code for points this summer.
Stargazing
Stargazing at SRNA Timber DOME Lawn, June 17 at 9:30 p.m.
The University of Iowa Department of Physics and Astronomy Hawk-Eyes in Space Outreach Program lead a star tour of the summer sky. The program is geared toward adults but mature teens and tweens are welcome.
Storyteller Darrin Crow on the Library lawn, June 24 at 10 a.m.
Join the engaging performance of colorful folk and fairy tales, sure to entertain kids of all ages.
Teen Movie Night, June 24 at 8:45 p.m.
5th-12th grades are invited to Teen Movie Night. Bring a blanket and enjoy a movie with friends. Snacks are provided. Movies take place outdoors, weather permitting.
Family Movie Night, June 25 at 8:45 p.m.
Everyone is invited to Family Movie Night at the library. Bring a blanket and enjoy a movie on the library lawn. Movies take place outdoors, weather permitting.
Blank Park Zoo, June 29 at 11 a.m.
Take a trip to the rainforests and discover what a rainforest is and what makes them so special.
These outdoor programs are weather dependent, visit the website for the most up-to-date information.
Cookbook Club– June’s ingredient: White Pepper
Join the Facebook group to post photos and talk about tasty creations. Packets are available for pick up during curbside pickup or library appointment times. Join the Facebook Group at www.tinyurl.com/fbcookbookclub and check out the Pinterest page at Pinterest.com/SolonPublic for recipe ideas. Visit the website or call the library for more details.
Donations for Solon Community Food Pantry are accepted at the library. Drop off donations on the table in the library hall during regular library hours and they will be delivered weekly to the Pantry. The pantry is currently seeking canned and packaged potato items; ie. scalloped, au gratin, canned, flakes, etc.