Solon Senior Transport — Tentative start date is Oct. 4. The Senior Advocates and Solon Senior Support are organizing a free senior transport program to provide transportation to medical appointments with volunteer drivers. Seniors need first to enroll with information that can facilitate their appointment needs. Once enrolled the senior may call for a ride to a specific appointment.
Requests for rides must be scheduled seven days prior to appointment date. All volunteer drivers are self-insured. A detailed informational brochure will be provided.
Call 319-430-8655 or 319-330-8961for info or client enrollment form.
M&M — Senior Advocates are working with the Methodist Church Council to relocate the Meal and a Movie program to the Church Fellowship Hall on the last Friday of each month.
Meals will be acquired from a local chef or area restaurants, the charge to be determined. This will encourage more seniors to attend the movies plus involve Senior Dining when COVID concerns abate and the daily in-house program can open up once again. Many details yet to be worked through – Watch this space.
Voluteers — The Advocates have openings for additional volunteers to join us in helping with the Senior Transport program and our other activities– call 430-8655 for info Pantry Emergency Assistance Fund For financial help call either: 319-331-1916, 319-270-9884 or 319-594-1823 -
Help with rent and utilities is based on need and circumstances with funds available
Senior Advocates: Art Tellin 626-2816, Barry Byrne 354-8757, Larry Brecht 624-2925, John Lamantia 621-6887, Larry Meister 624-2516, Ivan Hasselbusch 670-9105, Jill Weetman 330-8961, Don Burch 624-4054, Sandy Hanson 430-8655.