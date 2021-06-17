IOWA CITY– More than 1,000 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the president's list for the 2021 spring semester.
In order to be included on the list, a student must have a minimum 4.0 grade-point average (4.0 is an A) in all academic subjects for the fall 2020 semester, and a minimum of nine graded hours with a 4.0 grade-point average (4.0 is an A) in all academic subjects for the spring 2021 semester.
The following local students were among those honored.
Teagan Bell, of North Liberty, a fourth year undergraduate student in the College of Engineering, majoring in Chemical Engineering.
Hope Binder, of North Liberty, a fourth year undergraduate student in the College of Education, majoring in Elementary Education.
Andrea Childs, of North Liberty, a fourth year undergraduate student in the College of Education majoring in English Education.
Jack Davenport, of North Liberty, a third year undergraduate student in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, majoring in Health and Human Physiology.
Molly Erickson, of North Liberty, a third year undergraduate student in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, majoring in Art.
Heather Evans, of North Liberty, a fourth year undergraduate student in the College of Nursing, majoring in Nursing.
Caden Fedeler, of North Liberty, a third year undergraduate student in the College of Engineering, majoring in Civil Engineering.
Abigail Fowler, of North Liberty, a second year undergraduate student in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, majoring in International Studies.
Jacob Heid, of North Liberty, a fourth year undergraduate student in the College of Public Health, majoring in Public Health.
Shannon Hoffman, of North Liberty, a fourth year undergraduate student in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, majoring in Psychology.
Cecily Johnston, of North Liberty, a second year undergraduate student in the Tippie College of Business, majoring in Business Direct Admission.
Sheyanne Koethe, of North Liberty, a fourth year undergraduate student in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, majoring in Health and Human Physiology.
Sushma Santhana, of North Liberty, a second year undergraduate student in the College of Engineering, majoring in Biomedical Engineering.
Cameron Smith, of North Liberty, a fourth year undergraduate student in the Tippie College of Business, majoring in Economics.
Emma Steffen, of North Liberty, a fourth year undergraduate student in the College of Nursing, majoring in Nursing.
Danielle Frey, of Swisher, a third year undergraduate student in the College of Nursing, majoring Nursing.
Hannah Stebral, of Swisher, a fourth year undergraduate student in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences majoring in Human Physiology.
Khadidja Elkeurti, of Tiffin, a fourth year undergraduate student in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences majoring in Informatics.
Rylee Petitgout, of Tiffin, a third year undergraduate student in the College of Nursing, majoring in Nursing.
Graham Sandersfeld, of Tiffin, a third year undergraduate student in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, majoring in Environmental Policy and Planning.
Rebecca Sandhu, of Tiffin, a fourth year undergraduate student in the College of Nursing, majoring in Nursing.
Brianne Bevans, of Tiffin, a second year undergraduate student in the College of Education, majoring in Music Education.