This spring, some 5,300 University of Iowa undergraduate, graduate and professional students received their degrees under extraordinary circumstances. With the Coronavirus Pandemic continuing to upend traditional educational practices across campus and the country, the 2020-21 academic year was a challenge.
For more than a year, Iowa students made sacrifices to maintain health and safety-taking online courses, wearing face masks, and being mindful of social distance. Through it all the Hawkeyes persisted and excelled.
The students listed below are among the graduates from the local area.
From Tiffin: John Atagozli, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry; John Atagozli, Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Sciences; Kelli Schlarbaum, Master of Business Administration in the Professional MBA Program; Karmin Stratton, Master of Business Administration in the Professional MBA Program; Joel Burzacott, Bachelor of Arts in English and Creative Writing; Joel Burzacott, Bachelor of Science in Psychology; Makayla Herdliska, Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics; Maitreyi Lopez Alarcon, Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics; Maitreyi Lopez Alarcon, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Art; Wade MacTaggart, Bachelor of Arts in Geography; Jillian Shrader, Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology; Benjamin Szot, Bachelor of Arts in History; and Jessica Tse, Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Analytics and Information Systems.
From North Liberty: David Mabon, Master of Business Administration in the Professional MBA Program; Austin Ryan, Master of Business Administration in the Professional MBA Program; Nate Disterhoft, Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance; Karen Fox Bachelor of Music in Music; Haley Morrison Doctor of Pharmacy; Madison Brenner, Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education; Alex Aguirre, Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance; Allison Aird Doctor of Nursing Practice; Benjamin Alcorn, Bachelor of Arts in African American Studies; Lane Andrews, Master of Arts in History; Cornelie Banguid, Bachelor of Science in Global Health Studies; Peyton Benge, Bachelor of Science in Radiation Sciences; Julia Bollwitt, Master of Arts in Rehabilitation and Counselor Education; Blake Bonde, Bachelor of Science in Microbiology; Mackenzie Bonner, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Recreation Management; Mary Bozaan, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Art; Oliver Chalkley, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry; Cecily Clark, Bachelor of Arts in Health and Human Physiology; Jessica Wolfe, Doctor of Nursing Practice; Camryn Cory, Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education; Nicholas Coso Master of Fine Arts in Theatre Arts; Katherine DiRaimondo, Bachelor of Arts in Social Studies Education; Katherine DiRaimondo, Bachelor of Arts in History; Paul Giovannini, Doctor of Nursing Practice; Elijah Godbolt, Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance; Taylor Grider, Bachelor of Arts in Social Work; Anabell Gutierrez, Bachelor of Arts in Interdepartmental Studies; Anthony Haughton, Bachelor of Arts in Ethics and Public Policy; Jacob Heid, Bachelor of Science in Public Health; Jacob Heid, Bachelor of Science in Statistics; Abby Hellem, Master of Public Health; Shannon Hoffman, Bachelor of Science in Psychology; Nathanial Jelinek, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics; Sean Kinsella, Bachelor of Science in Human Physiology; Benjamin Kirk, Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Sciences; Sheyanne Koethe, Bachelor of Arts in Health and Human Physiology; Allyson Lowe, Bachelor of Science in Psychology; Addie Martinez, Master of Social Work; Lauren Maus, Master of Science in Nursing; Hao McKenna, Doctor of Nursing Practice; Rebecca Merchant, Bachelor of Arts in Gender, Women's and Sexuality Studies; Lauren Meyer, Master of Accountancy; Willow Miller, Master of Science in Finance; Nicholas Mirabito, Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance; Tyler Morrison, Doctor of Pharmacy; Sara Myli, Bachelor of Science in Nursing–RN; Cathleen Widen, Doctor of Nursing Practice; Marissa Richtsmeier, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology; Nathan Roskuszka, Bachelor of Arts in Enterprise Leadership; Spencer Roudabush, Juris Doctor in Law; Ryan Ruckdaschel, Master of Arts in Sport and Recreation Management; Shawn Seguin, Doctor of Musical Arts; Jennifer Shalla, Master of Business Administration, Professional MBA Program; Breno Silvestrini Rodrigues, Juris Doctor in Law; Toni Stark, Bachelor of Arts in Social Work; Caleb Thurman, Bachelor of Arts in Portuguese; Caleb Thurman, Bachelor of Arts in Spanish; Ethan Upchurch, Bachelor of Science in Biology; Andrew Van Sickle, Bachelor of Science in Engineering, Civil Engineering; Gina Waters, Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing; Adam Weis, Master of Science in Civil and Environmental Engineering; and Kristel Wetjen, Master of Science in Nursing.
From Swisher: Hannah Stebral, Bachelor of Science in Human Physiology; Ryan Ayers, Bachelor of Arts in Computer Science; Joseph Crum, Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance; Travis Hutson, Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing; Calvin Hynek, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering; Payton Kline, Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering; Corrine Knutson, Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies; Grant Pientok, Bachelor of Business Administration in Economics; Matteson Quint, Bachelor of Arts in English and Creative Writing; Michael Slattery, Doctor of Medicine; Karen Spitzer, Bachelor of Arts in Interdepartmental Studies; and Tysen VanDraska, Master of Arts in Sport and Recreation Management.
And from Oxford: Mary Mardesen, Bachelor of Business Administration in Management.