The Solon City Council voted down a resolution Wednesday, Aug. 4, for a rezoning request for the O’Brien Farm within the two-mile fringe area of the city limits. The council also requested the issue be sent to a special committee for resolution as outlined in the 2008 Fringe Area Agreement between the city and Johnson County.
Council members expressed concern about the current agreement language because it limited the city’s input into matters regarding the O’Brien development. The rezoning request would have allowed the two-mile fringe area to be rezoned from agriculture to residential for the intention of developing a 25-home subdivision.
Annexation for the Trail Ridge Estates Development was approved July 21 by the council. The impact of Trail Ridge Estates on the O’Brien Development is its proximity to city limits. Instead of being almost two miles out, the city limits have changed, and the O’Brien property is less than one-mile from city limits.
During the meeting, City Engineer, Dave Schechlinger, displayed maps outlining the potential impact the development presented to the city.
“We had sent a future land use map to the county with the updated fringe area agreement back in February,” he explained. “That map will change because our corporate boundaries have changed with the recent annexation of the Greazel property.”
The FA3 agreement indicated the area was not likely to ever be developed and was far enough out that it shouldn’t have been any concern, Schechlinger stated. “That’s quickly becoming outdated – which is why, in February, we provided them with an updated fringe area map … stating the boundaries are subject to change.”
He added, there’s growth occurring in this area and the city wants to be advised of anything that occurs in this area, so that “we can make sure that we understand how that will impact our ability to plan for future transportation, water, sewer and that sort of thing.”
According to City Administrator, Cami Rasmussen, when the issue was discussed several weeks ago, the county, and Kevin got involved, the city had spent several months working with planning and rezoning for an updated fringe area draft. She explained a fringe area agreement draft was sent to the county in February (2021) to address situations like this and wanting to make sure that the agreement was updated with clear language stating the city wants “full oversight in all development within the two-mile fringe area.”
Kevin Olson, city attorney, said that he has had discussions with the county. “I pointed out to them we brought a water line out past this development for citizens that are not in their jurisdiction only, and that we certainly should have a say out there when there are other developments in that area who also want the water lines.”
Mayor Steve Stange, agreed with the council. “One of my biggest concerns is when we got on Gallery Acres there was a lot of discussion and promises, or close to that ‘we weren’t looking to add’ 300 homes on to our water system.
“This is what’s going to happen … they’re going to be having the same problems. If the development right next door to it is wanting to come on to our water system, because they’re having problems, how is that not going to happen with this,” he explained.
Stange was adamant about protecting Solon’s interests in the matter. “They (developers) continue to develop these areas with the expectation the tax payers are going to help foot the bill for this, as the developers walk away … with ‘it’s not my problem’ after they’re done developing them.”
Council member, Dan O’Neil, questioned the timeline and working with the county supervisors about the proposal to update the fringe agreement. “A big thing for me would be to have a higher sense of urgency from the supervisors, otherwise how it stands, we would have little say when it’s becoming a more and more popular spot to develop.”
Splash Pad Grand Opening
In other business, Public Works Director, Scott Kleppe told the council that work on the Splash Pad as well as state inspections for the site were complete. “We received our registration and permit to operate, so we are good to go.” A grand opening ceremony was held August 5, at the facility to officially launch the new attraction.
Library Updates
Liz King, director of the Solon Library, credited Scott Kleppe, public works director, with the completion and progress on the recent solar panels added to the library.
“Scott has been very instrumental on getting us up and running on our solar panels. And I just received an email that we now have permission to operate that as well. The switch was turned on yesterday, so we are now generating solar energy for the library which is amazing. We’re very excited about that,” she said.
Two new library board members were also announced during the meeting: Jennifer Fetzer and Laurie Neuerburg were appointed to complete the term ending December 31 and for the new term, beginning January 1, 2022. “It will be wonderful to have a full board again,” said King.
Susie Siddell recognized
Susie Siddell, city clerk, was recognized for 15 years of service with the city, and she received a plaque presented by the mayor. “She’s the first person, people see when folks come to town. She’s the one that answers the call when people aren’t happy, and she does it with total class and style,” Stange said.
Johnson County Sheriff’s Satellite station in Solon
The council also discussed the possibility of locating a Johnson County Sheriff’s Department satellite or sub-station in Solon.
“I brought this up to Brad (Kunkel) months ago … as we get bigger, I’ve heard some folks say ‘when are we going to need a police department,’” Stange explained. “One of my beliefs is that the best law enforcement this town is going to be able to afford is to continue to stick with the sheriff’s office,” he said.
According to Johnson County Sheriff, Brad Kunkel, setting up a satellite location is a unique opportunity and a good idea. “Another thing I would add to that is … what’s the future look like? This provides that answer and it gives a sense of permanence and direction of the public safety outlook for your town,” he said. Kunkel added his office is “certainly happy about the opportunity, not only for what it brings for that footprint in town, but as a resource for us.” The council approved a motion to determine the feasibility of adding a satellite station in Solon.