Cross country is on the road again in battle of rated teams next week before returning home for their home invitational.

Class 3A’s top ranked girls and the 15th ranked boys head toward midseason with strong showings September 6, at the 49th Annual Tipton Invitational. Actually, every cross country meet is a battle among ratings leaders this season. The Spartans were third in a tight boys’ finish at Tipton while the Lady Spartans claimed four of the top seven individual spots on the way to their team title. Though never easy, it was the fifth consecutive title Solon has carted home.

