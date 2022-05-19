SOLON — Iowa has 69 state parks and four state forests, and Kevin Szcodronski is on a mission to visit each and every one of them. Szcodronski is the former Director of State Parks for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and oversaw the 2020 centennial celebration of the parks.
“That was the milestone of the 100th anniversary for state parks, and it was always my priority to get ready for the centennial.”
Now retired, he along with others, is touring the parks in a 1930 Model A Ford. Last Wednesday (May 11) Szcodronski and his vintage ride were in downtown Solon at a rallying point in Mushroom Park prior to journeying to Lake Macbride.
“I purchased this Model A, which was the car that first brought the public out to a lot of state parks in the late 20s and early 30s,” he said. “So, I thought what a great way to celebrate, quite frankly, the Centennial of State Parks by taking this car and visiting every state park in Iowa, and come into the towns, like Solon, gather up anybody that want to show their support for the park, and ride out to the park with us. We’re just doing that from park-to-park, we’re right in the middle of our fourth loop, we’ll be on the road for twelve days and 20 parks all throughout northeast Iowa.”
After cruising Lake Macbride and touring the woodworking shop, which fabricates all of the benches, tables, and wood furniture in the cabins, Szcodronski and his small entourage (including a 1956 Oldsmobile) headed north to Mount Vernon and Palisades-Kepler State Park. After that, it was on to Maquoketa Caves and Yellow River State Forest (near Harpers Ferry in Allamakee County).
“It’s just our way, and it’s really gratifying to see people come out and join us.”
Szcodronski said he’s been to 32 parks with plenty left to visit.
“We did 31 parks last fall, and we did one yesterday, so we’ve got a ways to go yet. We’ve got two loops this spring, and we’re going to do two loops this fall, and we will have completed our tour of every state park in Iowa. And I’m hoping my car will keep going!”
Szcodronski bought the car pretty much in original condition complete with mechanical brakes and steering, the original upholstery, and the original 1930 motor and transmission. “There’s nothing modernized or fake about this car,” he said. “I did ‘cheat’ and put in turn signals, for my safety, and brake lights. So, it is 92 years old now.”
“It’s a good time. We’re having a good time meeting lots of really nice people including Ann Raisch and her husband Lee, who are major supporters of state parks.” Ann rode with Szcodronski to Macbride.
she coined the phrase, ‘Positive Energy,’ because we’re seeing nothing but positive energy from park staff, friends group members, people that are really into community and like their state parks, just all the energy and excitement. So, it’s really a special treat.”