WEST DES MOINES — The Coalition to Support Iowa’s Farmers (CSIF) is hosting its seventeenth annual Farming for the Future Conference December 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the FFA Enrichment Center in Ankeny.
This year’s conference, “Financing Your Livestock Farm,” features a dynamic line-up of speakers to help farmers better understand the cost-share and loan program available to them for livestock projects. The conference will provide insight on the financing programs available for new livestock barns and feedlots and how the lending process works. There will also be an update from livestock company representatives that are looking for farmers to raise livestock and the opportunities available in forming these partnerships.
Chad Hart, Iowa State University Professor of Economics, will kick off the event by providing an overview of the global agriculture market outlook and what that could potentially mean for Iowa’s livestock farmers in the coming year.
Other industry experts include Justin Septer with Farm Credit Services of America, who will provide an agriculture financing outlook; Brian Gossling with the Iowa Farm Service Agency, who will discuss how the lending process works for new livestock projects; Tammy Nebola with the Iowa Finance Authority, who will talk about the beginning farmer loan and tax credit programs; Derek Namanny with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, who will discuss the Iowa SRF Program; and Mike Henderson, the Iowa NRCS State Resource Conservationist that will talk about how the EQIP program works for new livestock projects.
“This year’s Farming for the Future Conference is designed to provide Iowa’s livestock farmers with innovative ideas they can implement on their own farm and the tools necessary to make successful, economically beneficial decisions that will have a positive impact on their bottom line,” said Brian Waddingham, executive director of CSIF. “Over the past year, the Coalition received several inquiries from livestock farmers — many from young people wanting to get into farming — but weren’t sure where to start or how to secure financing to make their dream of farming a reality. We also heard from many well-established livestock farmers looking for assistance in diversifying their farms due to high input and land costs.”
Registration, including a complimentary lunch, is free if completed by November 23. A $20.00 fee will be charged for registrations after November 23. For more information about the conference and to register, visit www.supportfarmers.com/future or call 1-800-932-2436. Space is limited.
The Coalition to Support Iowa’s Farmers was created by farmers to help farmers raise livestock successfully and responsibly. It’s a partnership involving the Iowa Beef Industry Council, Iowa Cattlemen’s Association, Iowa Corn Growers Association, Iowa Farm Bureau Federation, Iowa Pork Producers Association, Iowa Poultry Association, Iowa Soybean Association, Iowa Turkey Federation, and Midwest Dairy.
The non-profit, non-partisan organization helps farmers at no cost. CSIF does not lobby or develop policy. Farm families wanting a helping hand can contact the coalition at 1-800-932-2436.