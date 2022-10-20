WEST DES MOINES — The Coalition to Support Iowa’s Farmers (CSIF) is hosting its seventeenth annual Farming for the Future Conference December 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the FFA Enrichment Center in Ankeny.

This year’s conference, “Financing Your Livestock Farm,” features a dynamic line-up of speakers to help farmers better understand the cost-share and loan program available to them for livestock projects. The conference will provide insight on the financing programs available for new livestock barns and feedlots and how the lending process works. There will also be an update from livestock company representatives that are looking for farmers to raise livestock and the opportunities available in forming these partnerships.

Recommended for you