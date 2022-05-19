A crowd gathered at the bandstand in Mushroom Park in downtown Solon Saturday, May 14 for the American Legion Stinocher Post 460’s Fire and Ice street dance, a fundraiser for new furnaces and air conditioning equipment for the Legion Post.
A crowd gathered at the bandstand in Mushroom Park in downtown Solon Saturday, May 14 for the American Legion Stinocher Post 460’s Fire and Ice street dance, a fundraiser for new furnaces and air conditioning equipment for the Legion Post.
The Mill Creek Band — Ken, James, Jessie, Curtis, and Derek (behind Curtis), performed a blend of country and rock classics for the American Legion Stinocher Post 460’s Fire and Ice Street Party Saturday, May 14 in downtown Solon.
Cody (at left) and Chase, “The Hawkeye Dogs,” were in attendance Saturday, May 14 at the Solon American Legion Stinocher Post 460s Fire and Ice street party. The dogs have become a tradition at University of Iowa football games with their “parents,” Su and Michael Zenishek.
Leah Matlock, Haddie Reed, and Hannah Matlock dance to the music of The Mill Creek Band while Leah Matlock joins them Saturday, May 14 in downtown Solon during the American Legion Stinocher Post 460’s Fire and Ice street dance.
SOLON — Solon’s American Legion Stinocher Post 460 is more than a social club for veterans, it is also a service organization that provides donations to a number of worthy causes throughout the community on a year-round basis.
But sometimes even those who provide help need a little help themselves.
Such was the case last Saturday as the Legion hosted a Fire and Ice street party with the goal of raising money for the replacement of two new furnace systems, and two new air conditioner units for the Legion’s building on Main St.
The estimated cost of the new units is $20,000.
In response the community gathered in front of the bandstand and danced to the music of Solon’s own The Mill Creek Band, and Johnson County favorite Two Buck Chuck.
With Memorial Day fast approaching the Ladies Auxiliary will be out and about in Solon Saturday, May 21 with poppies in honor of Memorial Day. The poppies are hand-made by veterans at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown. The poppies are not “sold,” however donations are accepted.
The Legion will honor America’s war dead on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30 at 9:00 a.m. at the Legion Memorial Park. Post 460 will also participate in the annual Memorial Day service at the Sutliff Bridge starting at 6:00 p.m.