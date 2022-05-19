David Allen Owen
David Allen Owen, 74, of Solon, passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. A celebration of life will be from 12:30-4:30 p.m., Sunday, May 22, 2022, at the lower level of Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Solon, with a 5 p.m. Memorial service. Private family interment will be in Mount Hope Cemetery in Maqouketa.
David was born Feb. 23, 1948, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Davenport, son of Harold L. and Carol (Brooks) Owen. David graduated from Maquoketa high school in 1966. He attended NIACC in Mason City from 1966-67 and University of Iowa College of Engineering 1967-71, graduating with a BSEE in 1971. David was united in marriage to Christine L. Dalchow in Maquoketa in 1970. They would have been married for 52 years June 7 of this year. David began working at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Department of Radiology after graduation. His work began with doing design work in Nuclear Medicine and fixing x-ray equipment. David and a fellow engineer went on to establish the Radiology Engineering Department for service covering all x-ray units, CT, PET, MRI’s and many ultrasound units at the hospital. He served as the director of this department for 47 years until retirement in 2017.
The hospital purchased its first CT scanner in the early 70’s. A call went out for volunteers to have a CT scan and he was the first to have this done in Iowa and one of the first in the world. David was an avid woodworker and laser engraver. He completed many projects for family and friends over the years. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, feeding birds, researching family history and recording genealogy. He planted nearly 8000 trees on the Solon property. During his retirement he enjoyed spending his days with his grandchildren, tracking his dog Frankie with GPS and setting up cameras to observe the wildlife.
David is survived by his wife Christine; his children, Carrie E. (Matthew) Nation of Tampa, Fla., Jason R. (Rachel) Owen of Solon and Brent D. (Hilah) Owen of Algona; his grandchildren, Troy R. Nation, Colin J. Nation, Jessica V. Nation, Rebekah J. (Jad) Woodrome, Jilliann H. Owen, Jair E. Owen, Magdalene V. Owen, Lincoln H. Owen, Elizabeth G. Owen, Nile B. Owen, Emelia R. Owen, Josephine S. Owen and Noelle E. Owen; his great-grandson; Ezra G. Woodrome and his brother Mark D. Owen of Green Valley, Ariz.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Solon Food Pantry, American Tree Farm System or to Tunnels 2 Towers (which helps disabled veterans).
