David L. Johnson
David L. Johnson, 76, of North Liberty, died Monday, June 6, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family, following a year long struggle with cancer.
Visitation was held Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Our Redeemer Lutheran church in Iowa City. Funeral services were held Thursday, June 9, 2022, at the church, with burial following at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Iowa City, with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in his memory to Our Redeemer Lutheran church, Maple Grove Cemetery in Cantril or The Solon American Legion. To share a thought, memory or condolence with David’s family, please visit Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service website @ www.gayandciha.com.
David LeRoy Johnson was born Nov. 28, 1945, in Cedar Rapids, son of Stanley and Mildred (Lucke) Johnson. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and served his country during the Vietnam War as a Communication Specialist, having been stationed at Edwards Air Force Base in England and also the base in Saigon, Vietnam. Returning to Iowa, he married Brenda Kay Folkmann, June 28, 1975, in Conroy. David and Brenda then moved to Solon, where they raised their two children, Emy and Erik. David had a career in the pipeline industry for over 40 years. He worked for Mid-American Pipeline in Iowa City and Williams Pipeline. He and his wife Brenda moved to Cheyene, Wyo. where he worked for El Paso Energy as a project coordinator. Retiring in 2010, the couple returned to Iowa where they settled in North Liberty to enjoy being closer to their children and grandchildren.
David enjoyed his life, he believed in faith, family, friends and his country, enjoyed biking and doing numerous RAGBRAI days over the years. He loved the game of golf. David also enjoyed playing pickleball in retirement. He was a member of the American Legion Stinocher Post No. 460 in Solon. He was an advocate for disabled Veterans, supporting the GIVE Program and also the TEE tournaments. His faith was important to him, he was very active and supportive to his church, Our Redeemer Lutheran. He served on numerous boards over the years and was active in the maintenance and remodeling projects that occurred there. He enjoyed spending time with his family and loved spending time on the golf course with Brenda and his friends. He was active in his two children’s lives growing up. Now as Grandpa, he has loved watching his grandchildren in all their activities. He especially enjoyed volunteering at the Solon Cross Country meets and Solon Beef Days races.
His family includes his wife, Brenda; their children and spouses, Emy and Blake Williams of Solon and Erik and Angie Johnson of West Des Moines; and his four grandchildren, Ashlyn Williams, Teague Williams, Seth Johnson and Cooper Johnson. David was preceded in death by his parents; his stepdad, Hale Conlee and siblings, Jan Norris, Stanley Johnson and William Johnson.