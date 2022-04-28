David Mitchell, 97, of Solon, died Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City.
Celebration of Life gathering will be from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Solon, located at 100 South Cedar Street, lower level, where there will be military rites conducted by the Solon American Legion at 3 p.m.
Private family inurnment will be in Cedar Memorial Cemetery in Cedar Rapids.
David was born July 25, 1924, in Boone, the son of James and Anne (Mercer) Mitchell. He graduated from Cedar Rapids Roosevelt High School and earned an Economics Degree from Coe College. David served in the United States Army during World War II, where he participated in the Battle of the Bulge and Operation Varsity as a member of the 17th Airborne Division. For his service he was awarded three bronze stars, initial assault arrowhead, the good conduct medal, and the one he was most proud of the combat infantryman badge. David was united in marriage to Madeline Hunter Aug. 2, 1952, at the Little Brown Church in the Vale, in Nashua. He worked as a branch manager with the Insurance Services Office of Iowa for over 32 years. David enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching the Iowa Hawkeyes, Chicago Bears, and New York Yankees. He and Madeline spent their winters in Val Vista Village in Mesa, Ariz. for over 26 years.
David is survived by his children Bill (Cheryle) Mitchell of Phoenix, Ariz., Lizzie (Dave) Riedesel of Wheatland, Jim (Suzanne) Mitchell and Robert (Michele) Mitchell both of North Liberty; 13 grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, a granddaughter Jesse Flynn, his sisters Betty (Jim) Groff and Anne (Winston) Toms.
Memorials may be directed to Solon First Responders.