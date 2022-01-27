David Richard Reid

David “Dave” Richard Reid, 61, of Solon, entered eternal rest Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, due to COVID complications. Visitation was held Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Fry Funeral Home.
A funeral service was held Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, officiated by Rev. Kerri Sandusky, immediately followed by a luncheon at the First United Church of Christ in Tipton. David was buried at the Union Cemetery in Maquoketa.
David, son of Dr. and Mrs. Richard Reid, of Tipton, was born Wednesday, Feb. 17, 1960, in Cedar Rapids. He graduated from Tipton high school, where he excelled in baseball, basketball, football and golf.
Dave attended Muscatine Jr. College for only one year, when his promising baseball career was put on hold due to serious injuries from a drunk driver who crossed the center line. However, his passion for baseball never faltered. Prior to his senior year in college, Fred Flook, a scout for the Kansas City Royals, watched Dave playing summer semi-pro baseball and invited him to join his team at William Jewell College in Liberty, MO. He joined the team for his senior year and batted .514 while playing shortstop.
Dave was named to the 1st Team All-Conference Team, the 1st Team All-District Team and 1st team NAIA All-America Team. He later was inducted into the William Jewell Hall of Fame.
Following graduation, David played semi-pro baseball for two years in the Netherlands. Over the years, he coached baseball, sold life insurance and was co-owner of Schwarmas, a pita pocket sandwich shop in Iowa City. Dave also authored the spiritual book, A Seed of Hope, and worked for R.R. Donnelley. On May 31, 2003, David was united in marriage to Michelle Marie Kortemeyer in Tipton. Above all else, Dave enjoyed participating in activities with his children, Jennifer and Carson, and believed that service to others was the purpose of life on earth.
David is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife, Michelle; children, Jennifer Crumly and Carson Reid; mother, Beverly Reid; sisters, Theresa Zumbahlen and Amy (Doug) Sheppard; niece Abby Sheppard and nephews Kurtis Zumbahlen, Kai Zumbahlen and Dan Sheppard.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Richard Reid.
In lieu of flowers, family asks that all cards and memorials be addressed to Michelle Reid, at 117 Oreole Dr. NE, Solon, IA 52333. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com