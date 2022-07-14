SOLON — Dean Manternach has been chosen as the Grand Marshal of the 2022 Beef Days.
Dean and his wife Lori (originally from Cascade) moved to Solon in 1987 and have attended every Beef Days celebration since. The couple has two daughters, Michaela (Ben) Sanderson from Solon, and Dana (Sam) Huey from Waukee.
“We have six beautiful grandchildren – Nora, Calla, and Theo Sanderson, and Brooks, Grayson, and Dylan Huey. We all love the Beef Days weekend spending time with family, friends, and enjoying all Beef Days has to offer,” Dean said.
Highlights for the Manternach’s include: “The parade, hay bale toss, food, carnival, 5K run, and the list goes on! For me, I love the music. I was asked to join Beef Days and the entertainment committee after Jane Vest retired sometime around 2000. The many bands and musicians that I met have been one of the best parts of booking music for the weekend. Working with the committee to bring in the best talent and put on a weekend of fun for everyone is always the goal.”
Dean not only has helped with the entertainment committee, but also set up, tear down before and after the event, gotten up early to help with the PA at the very popular 5K as well as to announce the parade with longtime friend and fellow committee member Don Ellis.
“The monthly meetings are always fun and relaxing.”
Dean said the committee is always looking to bring in new ideas to make Solon Beef Days the best smalltown festival in Iowa.
“Supporting all of the different food vendors and the carnival with six grandchildren is money well-spent,” he said.
“Some of my favorite memories over the years have to be the bands that I was able to book. We have had Elvis, Rod Stewart, and Eagles Impersonators, Merle Haggard tribute featuring his two sons Ben and Noel and local bands such as the Pork Tornadoes, Dogs on Skis, Rio Grand, and many more. But my favorite Beef days memory was when I was playing bass for the Iowa City based band Morning After in the late 1990’s and we were booked for the big Saturday night show. To play in front of what seemed like a thousand people in my hometown was the best gig I have ever had.
Thank you to the city, the people of Solon and all the businesses that make Solon Beef Days the classic festival it is and to the committee for asking me to be this year’s Beef Days Grand Marshal.”