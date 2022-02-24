The Washington Demons improved to 18-3 as they defeated the Solon Spartans 41-34 Feb. 17 in the final game of the regular season.
Solon trailed throughout the first half, down 8-7 at the end of the first period, and down 20-12 at halftime. The Spartans and Demons battled to a 27-27 tie at the end of the third before Washington pulled away with a 14-point barrage in the final quarter.
Stats for Solon include: scoring — Jake Quillin 11, Jake Benzing nine, Jacob Timmons four, Gehrig Turner and Oaken Foster three, Kinnick Pusteoska and Brady Mullen two; rebounds — Pusteoska 10, Timmons seven, Benzing five, Turner three, Quillin two, Foster and Sean Stahle one; assists — Quillin and Turner two, Pusteoska, Mullen, and Carson Miller one; steals — Timmons three, Quillin two, Mullen and Foster one; blocks — Pusteoska two.
Solon dipped to 13-9 ahead of the first round of Substate play on Monday, Feb. 21 at home against Center Point-Urbana (8-13). The second round is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 24 at Washington High School (Washington) against the winner of a first round contest between the Demons and South Tama (2-20) with the Substate Final set for Monday, Feb. 28 at a site to be determined. Central DeWitt (15-6) took on Grinnell (4-16) on Feb. 21 while Cedar Rapids Xavier (10-11) met Benton Community (5-16). The winners of those contests also play on Thursday at DeWitt.
The 2022 Boys State Tournament is scheduled for Monday through Friday, March 7-11, at the Wells Fargo arena in Des Moines.