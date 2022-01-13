Dennis Dean Miller, 66, of Solon, passed away suddenly Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in his home. Celebration of life gathering will be from 1-5 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Solon, located at 100 South Cedar Street, lower level. A time of reflection will begin at 5:00 p.m. at Brosh Chapel, followed by “one last drink with on Denny” at the Solon American Legion. Private family inurnment will be at a later date.
Dennis was born Aug. 17, 1955, in Iowa City, son of Glen and Nancy (Luckey) Miller. He graduated from Solon high school, class of 1974. Dennis was united in marriage to Christeen Payne Oct. 21, 1989, in Kalona. He farmed in his early years, worked as a mechanic at Old Capitol Motors and City of Coralville, and later retired from Alpla Aug. 17, 2017. Dennis served as a volunteer first responder and firefighter for the city of Solon from 1982-1995. He raced hobby and pro stock for many years at the Tipton International Raceway. He enjoyed hunting, mushrooming, being outdoors, watching birds, and most of all, spending time with his family, especially the grand and great-grandchildren.
Dennis is survived by his wife Chris; children Heather (Jim) Bopp of Lone Tree, Mandy (Allen) Warson of Lone Tree, Dusty (Lisa) Miller of Cedar Bluff, Trevor (Kim) Miller of Solon, JC Miller of Solon, Mike (Stacey) Miller of North Liberty, Joey (Kara) Steggall of Iowa City, and Amy Tichy of Solon; 15 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Cheryl (Jack) Fratzke of North Liberty, Carolyn (Joe Ruva) Miller of Iowa City, Diane (Lonnie) Borseth of Iowa City, and Jackie (Tom) Heitsusen of Iowa City and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Judy Miller and his son Eric Payne
Memorials may be directed to the family, at P.O. Box 251 Solon, Iowa 52333.