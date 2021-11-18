The Solon varsity football team boarded a motorcoach in the late morning, sent off with a hail of support by the loyal Spartan Nation lining the streets along their trek out of town, and traveled to the UNI-Dome, in Cedar Falls, to play the Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (BHRV) Nighthawks in the semifinals of the Class 3A State Football Playoffs.
The Spartans were ready to keep doing what they’d been doing to get to 11-0 for the season, a record that delivered them to the doorsteps of the UNI-Dome.
Unfortunately, it was just doing what they’d been doing and a lack of the luck they’d experienced the week before that eliminated Solon from the state playoff picture following their 42-0 loss to the Nighthawks on Saturday, Nov. 13.
The Spartans did not execute poorly as a 42-0 victory might indicate, Solon simply met, for the first time really this season, a team of equal, or slightly larger, size and equal speed.
And, a team that scouts opponents very well, reviews the season and dissects what got their opponents to the big dance.
The Nighthawks were quite simply prepared for the running offense of the Spartans, leaning heavily on the legs of quarterback Blake Timmons and running back Sean Stahle, sprinkled with a smattering of passing, focusing on receivers Jake Timmons and Logan Sieverding.
That is not to say the Spartans did not have some break-away plays but the Nighthawks were able to limit Solon’s gains, capitalizing on their equal speed and size.
The Spartans’ defense and offensive line executed but were unable to contain the Nighthawks’ flashes of breakout success resulting in five first-half scores, of 25 yards or more, capitalizing on mismatches in coverage.
BHRV found success on six of eight possessions in the first half, scoring out of the gate on a fourth-and-one play when Nighthawk Landyn Van Kekerix snatched a direct snap and rumbled through the middle of the line for a 45-yard touchdown capped with an extra point for a 7-0 lead with 8:05 on the scoreboard.
Nighthawk quarterback Tanner Te Slaa connected on a pass to Van Kekerix on a first-and-10, up the middle, from the 33-yard marker capped with another point after, for a 14-0 lead with 7:32 remaining in the first. The first quarter ended with the Spartans trailing, 14-0.
BHRV’s third score came with 9:12 remaining in the second quarter courtesy of a second hook up, with three Spartans in pursuit, of 68 yards between Te Slaa and Van Kekerix for a 21-0 lead.
Te Slaa connected twice more before halftime. He struck Sam Remmerde for a 25-yard score with 4:58 remaining before a 55-yard TD pass to Vance Katzfey with 2:21 left.
The Spartans threatened with a field goal following a big first-and-10
reception by Stahle and a roughing the passer penalty. They called a timeout, with one tick remaining but the kick was deflected by a Nighthawk defender, after BHRV called a timeout of their own to ice the kicker.
Halftime score Nighthawks 35, Solon 0.
The Nighthawks recorded 77 yards rushing, passed for 282, notched 11 first downs and averaged 13.8 yards per play in their 8:49 of possession in the first half.
Solon recorded a loss of eight yards rushing, 85 yards passing, seven first downs and averaged 2.3 yards per play while possessing the ball 15:11.
The final score of the game came in the opening drive of the third quarter as Nighthawk running back Lane Schmidt dashed in on a 14-yard carry capped by a PAT, 42-0, with 8:22 remaining in the third under the continuous clock, silencing the Spartan Nation in attendance.
Solon found limited success but the BHRV defense eliminated Solon’s Stahle, Sieverding and the Timmons brothers from making big impacts while BHRVs offense capitalized on coverage anomalies and lucky breaks.
Head Coach Lucas Stanton was pleased the team leaned on one another and maintained the fight throughout the game.
“Our guys played hard all game long,” he commented. “We didn’t necessarily execute everything the way we wanted to or hoped to but BHRV also had something to do with that. I was proud of our guys for staying positive and trying to rally us back. I thought it was a good job by our whole team to keep our heads up and keep battling. They stayed together throughout the entire game.
No. 2 ranked BHRV (12-0) advances to the Friday, Nov. 19, championship game against top-ranked Harlan (12-0).
The Nighthawks Te Slaa passed for 334 yards in the game, 282 in the first half for four touchdowns. Van Kekerix was responsible for 198 of BHRV’s yards, amassing 132 receiving yards before the half along with 57 rushing yards.
The Nighthawks outperformed the Spartans, amassing 464 total yards in the game to the Solon’s 136, 359 earned in the first half alone.
Solon’s Blake Timmons passed for 111 total yards in the game connecting with Logan Sieverding four times for 41 yards and brother Jake Timmons twice for 32.
“We didn’t start the way we were used to offensively on our first two drives,” Stanton analyzed. “We missed some opportunities that allowed them to take advantage. BHRV had five TDs that were 25-plus yards. They have a great combination of speed and size like we hadn’t seen throughout this year. What disrupted our passing was their pressure off the edge. They had some very good outside backers and defensive ends who were very athletic. They had a good plan of bringing pressure. When we got behind the chains especially they just really teed off.”
The Spartans season ended the season with a district title, an unbeaten regular season and a berth in the state semifinals, the third since 2017 for the Solon Spartans.
Stanton was also quick to praise the faith the Spartan Nation displayed for providing the team resiliency throughout the season, crediting the fans adorned in white, the game theme announced on social media as a “white out,” and waving white rally towels.
“I think it just speaks to the support we get from the community and also speaks to what this team had done all year,” he summarized.
“At halftime the talk was simple,” he elaborated. “Play Spartan football. If there is time on the clock, we always feel we have a shot, we are going to play hard and we are going to leave everything we have on the field. Post-game was tough, ending a journey is always tough, especially when you have a group of guys who will never ever put the pads on and play with their brothers again. We will miss these guys a ton. Yes, we talked to them about we still have a lot to be proud of. We proved we were one of the top four teams in the state when some didn’t even think we would win our district this season. That’s a testament to these kids and our staff.”
Asked to reflect on the team and special moments from the season, Stanton revealed every ensemble of departing seniors leaves their own special mark.
“Every departing group is different and special at the same time,” he explained. “These guys will be missed. They gave so much to the program and set a great example for our younger guys in terms of the team concept.”
Pressed to share special moments, Stanton was unable to provide singular moments.
“So many special moments with this group,” he recollected. “It is hard to pick just one but a few that come to mind are: the comeback win at (Mount Vernon) this year and how we just rallied the troops at halftime; the first Assumption game; Senior night versus Keokuk; and the win at West Delaware. We had a lot of fun this year after games together and at practice together. I think one funny memory would be on one of the competition days we would do on Tuesdays, seeing each position group imitate their position coach.”
Stanton also expressed his appreciation for the community, program support and every member of the Spartan Nation.
“Thank you to every single person who contributed to our season,” he praised. “Anyone who supported through our fundraisers, to attending games and cheering us on, helping with meals before or after games, sending positive messages... anyone at all that helped in any small way. Thank you.”
Statistics courtesy of iavarsitybound.com on Nov. 14:
Passing — Solon: Blake Timmons 10-22-111, Brayden Ruskey 1-1-13. BHRV: Tanner Te Slaa 14-21-336, Zach Strubbe 0-1-0.
Rushing — Solon: Sean Stahle 13-11, Blake Timmons 10-(-5), Tino Longo 1-4, Brett White 1-4, Mac McCarty 1-3, Logan Sieverding 1-2, Jacob Timmons 1-(-7). BHRV: Landyn Van Kekerix 4-58, Lane Schmidt 6-26, Zach Strubbe 6-21, Emiliano Ruvalcaba 2-7, Tanner Te Slaa 1-24, Bryson Van Grootheest 1-1, Caleb Kats 1-(-2), Vance Katzfey 1-(-2).
Receiving — Solon: Logan Sieverding 4-41, Jacob Timmons 2-32, Trin Eidahl 2-13, Sean Stahle 1-25, Grant Gerdin 1-13, Carson Miller 1-0. BHRV: Landyn Van Kekerix 5-140, Sam Remmerde 3-56, Vance Katzfey 2-68, Bryseon Van Grootheest 2-61.
Defense — Solon: Brett White 7-4-0-0, Jacob Timmons 5.5-2-0-1, Carson Miller 4-2-0-0, Logan Sieverding 3.5-3-0-1, Parker Pentico 2-1-0-0, Cayden Knipper 2-1-0-0, Ben Kampman 1.5-1-0-0, Gage Marty 1.5-1-0-1, Blake Timmons 1-1-0-0, Rhyse Wear 1-0-0-0, Grant Gerdin 1-0-0-0, Micahel Pipolo .5-0-0-0, Lucas Kampman .5-0-0-0, Brayden Ruskey .5-0-0-0, Josh Olney .5-0-0-0, Aidan Doyle .5-0-0-0. BHRV: Landyn Van Kekerix 7.5-4-.5-.5, Casey Pick 4.5-1-1-1.5, Cade Fisher 4-1-0-2, Chase Sassman 3.5-3-0-1, Bryson Van Grootheest 3.5-0-0-0, Caleb Kats 2-1-0-0, Sam Remmerde 2-0-1-1.5, Zach Strubbe 1.5-0-0-0, Vance Katzfey 1.5-1-0-0, Luis Lira 1.5-1-0-0, Blake Bomgaars 1-1-0-0, Brevyn Kramer 1-0-0-0, Lucio Vazquesz 1-0-.5-.5, Brock Fisher .5-0-0-0, Emiliano Ruvalcaba .5-0-0-0, Ethan Kooima .5-0-0-0, Jackson Van Beek .5-0-0-0, Jesus Uscanga .5-0-0-0, Bryan Gonzalez .5-0-0-0.