SOLON — Senior Night couldn’t have been any sweeter for the varsity Spartans as they clenched the Class 3A District 5 championship, and secured a berth in the playoffs, with a 51-7 win over the Grinnell Tigers Friday, October 14. The victory extended Solon’s winning streak to five and improved their record to 6-2 overall and 4-0 in the district.

Sean Stahle put Solon on the scoreboard in the first minute of the game after the Spartans kicked off to the Tigers. Grinnell’s first play ended in disaster as Stahle recovered a Tiger fumble and ran 26 yards to score. Grant Knipper nailed the first of six point after kicks for a quick 7-0 lead. It looked, briefly, as though it would be a tight game when the Tigers marched downfield and ultimately scored on a three-yard rush and point after kick to tie the game 7-7.

