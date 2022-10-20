Sean Stahle (13) celebrates forcing a fumble, recovering the ball, scampering 26 yards to the end zone, and scoring in the first minute against Grinnell with fellow senior Aidan Doyle (72) Friday, October 14. The Spartans went on to win 51-7, clinching the 3A District 5 Championship in the process.
Blake Timmons (2) celebrates his third touchdown Friday, October 14 at home on Senior Night. Timmons, one of 20 seniors honored, scored three touchdowns and picked off three Grinnell passes in a 51-7 win.
Grinnell’s Broc Heishman (6) tries to bring down Sean Stahle (13) Friday, October 14 on the Spartans’ turf. Stahle, one of 20 seniors honored on Senior Night, put Solon on the scoreboard in the first minute when he forced a fumble, recovered it, and ran it in for a touchdown.
Blake Timmons (2) gets snagged by a Tiger as Grinnell’s Jack Hoopes (11) latches onto his leg Friday, October 14 at home on Senior Night. Timmons, one of 20 seniors honored, scored three touchdowns and picked off three Grinnell passes in a 51-7 win.
SOLON — Senior Night couldn’t have been any sweeter for the varsity Spartans as they clenched the Class 3A District 5 championship, and secured a berth in the playoffs, with a 51-7 win over the Grinnell Tigers Friday, October 14. The victory extended Solon’s winning streak to five and improved their record to 6-2 overall and 4-0 in the district.
Sean Stahle put Solon on the scoreboard in the first minute of the game after the Spartans kicked off to the Tigers. Grinnell’s first play ended in disaster as Stahle recovered a Tiger fumble and ran 26 yards to score. Grant Knipper nailed the first of six point after kicks for a quick 7-0 lead. It looked, briefly, as though it would be a tight game when the Tigers marched downfield and ultimately scored on a three-yard rush and point after kick to tie the game 7-7.
However, the rest of the game belonged to Solon. Blake Timmons scored on a 20-yard run for a 13-7 lead while Knipper’s kick made it 14-7. Timmons scored on a six-yard keeper in the second quarter to make it 20-7. Knipper’s kick made it 21-7, a score that held to halftime.
The second half belonged to the Spartans as Timmons raced 67 yards to score and connected with Oaken Foster on a nine-yard pass for a touchdown to give Solon a 34-7 lead. The Spartans forced a safety late in the third to go up 37-7. Mac McCarty scored on a three-yard run in the fourth, and Brayden Ruskey, taking a turn at quarterback, held onto the ball and scrambled for a 39-yard touchdown run. Zeb Kleinsmith did the PAT honors making it 51-7.
“First and foremost,” Coach Lucas Stanton said, “just really happy that we could send our seniors out on senior night on such a high note. All 20 guys have given so much to the program, so again, just really happy for them and grateful to have the opportunity to coach them.”
The Class of 2023 includes Timmons, Mac McCarty, Landon Shive, Ruskey, Fischer Harrison, Rhyse Wear, Stahle, Quinton Heineman, Charlie Hammill, Foster, Dawson Fordice, Kleinsmith, David Karam, Ryan Rasmussen, Austin Bell, Luke Woessner, Adam Smith, Braydon Hoffman, Joe Ebert, and Aidan Doyle.
Timmons led the ground assault with 174 yards rushing and three scores. Brett White made eight carries for 69, Ruskey had one in his 39-yard touchdown sprint, Stahle and Mac McCarty had three carries for a dozen yards each, Barret Schade had one for nine, and Brayden Moore made two for seven.
Zach Capper (three yards), Smith (three yards), Doyle (two yards), Hoffman (two yards), and Eddie Johnson each had one carry apiece. For Smith, Hoffman, and Doyle, it was a little ‘thank you’ from Timmons to his linemen. The quarterback asked Stanton about giving them a carry.
“It’s awesome giving it to these big guys because they’re the center piece of everything that happens,” Timmons said. “I went over to Coach and I said, ‘we have to give them a shot.’” Back in the huddle, the quarterback revealed his plan. “Seeing their faces light up was so special. They do all the dirty work to get where we are so it’s awesome to get them that little reward.”
Mac McCarty led the defense with four tackles (including a quarterback sack), White and Shive had three each, Ben Kampman, Heineman, and Austin Knight had two each with one apiece by Timmons, Doyle, Moore, Hoffman, Capper, Kleinsmith, Bell, Wear, Stahle, Jack McCarty, Knipper, and Oliver Owens.
“Grinnell played extremely hard, as we knew they would,” said Coach Stanton. “Not to take anything away from them and their team, but we felt like we helped them out a little on their lone scoring drive. Once our guys settled in offensively, we just took off.”
Upcoming games
The ninth and final week of the regular season finds Solon on the road at Keokuk (2-6, 0-4) Friday, October 21. Despite their dismal record, Stanton is taking nothing for granted.
“I believe they are better than that record would indicate looking at their scores and watching film. They have played teams close this season in their losses.” He added the Chiefs are a young team this season.
Class 3A playoffs begin Friday October 28.
“With the district championship wrapped up we do know that we will host a first round game. We have some ideas who that could be, but also know things can change and that we really have no control over any of that at this point. We are going to really focus on sharpening a few things up this week and getting some guys as healthy as we can.”