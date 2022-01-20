Donald James Kohout, 89, of Solon, died Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. A funeral mass was held Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, with Fr. Charles Fladung presiding. Burial was at St. Mary’s catholic cemetery where military rites were conducted. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Solon are in charge of arrangements.
Don was born Oct. 12, 1932, in Johnson County, son of Louis and Libbie (Kasparek) Kohout. He graduated as valedictorian of Solon high school, class of 1951. He attended the University of Iowa and Niagara University, in Niagara, N.Y. Don served in the United States Army from 1955-1957. He was a farmer and in his younger days then worked at Amana, Quaker Oats, and in medical supply sales. Don was very proud of his military service as well as his Czech heritage. He loved to travel, traveling extensively in the United States and abroad. His favorite place to travel was Europe, and specifically the Czech Republic. Don was very social and enjoyed visiting with family and friends, Hawkeye sports, brass band concerts and parades, history, genealogy, corresponding with his many acquaintances, and taking photographs. He was a member of California Czech and Slovak Club, Czechoslovak Genealogy Society International and the Dominic Club.
Those left to cherish his memory are nephews, Paul (Betty) Kohout and Terry Kohout; niece, Jean (Steve) Novak; eight grandnieces and nephews and 11 great-grand nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Milver (Marjorie) Kohout, sister Maxine (Raymond) Hennessy and nephew, James Kohout.