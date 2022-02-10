Donald Mahoney, 85, of Solon, formally from New Hampton, died Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, from Covid pneumonia. A funeral service and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Donald Keith Mahoney was born July 4, 1936, to Kenneth Mahoney and Lois (Bye) Mahoney in Leroy, Minn.. He attended Leroy-Ostrander schools, where he met the love of his life, Carol Lappin. They were united in marriage on Carol’s family farm July 20, 1954. In 1967, the couple moved to New Hampton.
Don worked for White Farm (Oliver) in Charles City until its closing. He then began trucking, traveling across the United States and locally. Wanting to spend more time with his family, he took a position at North East Iowa Tool and Die in Janesville until retirement. When Carol passed away in 2015, after 61 years of marriage, Don moved to Solon on his son’s property.
Don was an avid gun collector and competed in trap shooting events. He enjoyed reading, golfing, woodworking, hunting and telling jokes. Most of all Don enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Whenever they visited, he always had a Milky Way to hand out.
Don is survived by his brother, Larry Mahoney of Aurora, Colo.; two sons, Alan (Marie) Mahoney of Solon and Del Mahoney of New Hampton; two daughters, Wendy (Bill) Ungs and Dena O’Brien of Villisca; nine grandchildren; twenty-seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol; his parents and three brothers, Dick, Raymond and Jack.