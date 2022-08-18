Duane Joseph Krob

Duane Joseph Krob, 80, of Shueyville, passed away Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at the Bird House Hospice Home of Johnson County, after a 2-1/2 year battle with cancer. Visitation was held Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at St. Mary Catholic church of Solon. A funeral mass was held Friday, August 12, 2022, at the church, with Fr. Charles Fladung presiding. Burial was at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery in rural Solon. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Solon were in charge of arrangements.

