A little bit of Hollywood came to Solon and the surrounding area in 2019 as an independent film, “East of Middle West,” was shot. The movie, written by Mokotsi Rukundo and directed by Brian Lucke Anderson stars Carson MacCormac as Chris in a crime drama with a message about mistakes and the quest for redemption.
Rukundo described the film as, “Set in a midwestern town in the early fall of 1995 where secrets simmer just below the surface, an outcast teenage boy, a widowed father, and a con artist’s worlds collide after a split-second mistake leaves a stain of blood on all their hands.”
Among the locations utilized were the Don Kabela farm southeast of Solon, The Solon Community Center, Salt Fork Kitchen, Sam’s Main Street Market, and Clear Creek Amana High School in Tiffin. Dozens of locals turned out as extras in scenes shot at the community center, and Solon’s own Brad Randall was recruited as a last minute, uncredited role as a Sheriff’s Deputy.
“He (Randall) did a good job, he gave a good scowl,” said Bill “Ginks” Ginkens. Ginks, a Solon resident, served as an associate producer and location scout for the movie, and also appears in the film as “Red,” a pawn shop owner. This was his second appearance following the role of “Border Roughneck” in the 2015 independent film “Western Religion,” a period piece set in the American West in 1879.
“East of Middle West” will be shown at The Film Scene in Iowa, located in The Chauncey Building (404 E. College St., Iowa City) on Sunday, April 3 at 6:30 p.m. Limited seats may still be available at icfilmscene.org. A red carpet event will precede the showing.
The film has won several accolades including Best Feature Film, Best Directors, Best Actor, and Best Producers at the Montreal Film Festival, The Special Jury Award and Best Supporting Actor at the Chelsea Film Festival in New York City, and Best American Indee Film at the Fort Lauderdale Film Festival. “There was a film critic (in Ft. Lauderdale) who raved over it. He loved it,” Ginks said.
The movie is currently in a limited theatrical release starting at The Film Scene, followed by Los Angeles and other selected cities. A digital release is slated for May where it can be rented on iTunes, Google Play, Amazon, and Vudu.com.
“The Solon community really came together to make this film look as polished as it did,” Rukundo said. “From providing period-correct cars, and locations, and extras…it was beautiful. We’re excited. It feels really good to be showing it back in the area where it was shot.” Rukundo grew up in Iowa City and lives in L.A. currently. “It’s good to come back. This is my first feature film, so it’s really a full-circle, beautiful opportunity to say thank you to the community that watched me grow and raised me. There’s certain people that you just look back on and you realize that parts of the way that you look at the world, or even experiences that you’ve seen, played into part of your narrative. So, I think that’s pretty cool. And having people like Ginks that you meet along the way that are willing to give their time and resources to make your creative vision happen is reflective of the kind of people in Iowa.”
Ginks said “It’s a beautiful movie and we’re so thankful to everybody in Solon, and I wish I could get everybody in Solon a chance to watch it. I’m still wanting to put on a show at the Community Center or something like that. They’re gonna have a run in Santa Monica, and L.A., but don’t forget about Solon, that’s where you made this.”