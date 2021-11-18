“East of Middle West,” filmed in and around Solon, continues to make a splash, garnering multiple awards on the festival circuit.
Bill Ginkens recently returned from the prestigious Chelsea Film Festival in New York City where “East of Middle West” director Brian Lucke Anders was presented the special jury award and Joris Jarksy was named best supporting actor.
Solon’s Ginkens was an associate producer, location manager and actor in the film.
Principal filming of “East of Middle West” wrapped Aug. 19, 2019, in and around Solon. It premiered at the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival April 24.
The film has also appeared at the Montreal Independent Film Festival where it was named best film with the award going to Anderson and to Mokotsi Rukundo, a University of Iowa graduate who wrote and produced the film. It also earned best director award for Anderson, best editing by Glen Montgomery, and best lead actor Carson MacCormac.
“The cinematography is really good and the locations all worked well,” Ginkens said. “But the story is really compelling. We got some great reviews.”
He cited, in particular, Josh at the Movies, who said in his four-star review that you can feel the honesty brimming from every scene.
Ginkens said it meant a lot to be able to film in the Solon area.
“Everyone was helpful and cooperative. Just the whole community was way cool,” he said. “Sam at the grocery store, we still owe him a broom handle.”
Ginkens was referring to an intense scene at Sam’s Market which resulted in damaged equipment. He also noted filming at Don Kabala’s farm, where the crew spent a good chunk of the shoot.
“He had no idea there’d be 30 actors and crew,” Ginkens said. “We filmed out there for six days. We ate well and told lots of stories.”
As the film’s location scout, Ginkens was involved from an early date.
“Mokotsi and I were joined at the hip from June 6 past the end of filming,” Ginkens said. “We spent a lot of time together. Every day I’d go pick him up and scout locations and we’d work on things, from June 6 until August. That’s a lot of time to get to know someone.”
“Whatever he does in the future I’m hired — which is cool. He’s a great friend — like family.”
Rokundo grew up in Eastern Iowa, attended West High and the University of Iowa. After that he went to film school where he met and started collaborating with Anderson. They brought the story back to Iowa to be filmed.
“He loves Iowa,” Ginkens said of Rokundo. “And he knows a lot more people in Iowa thanks to me,” he added with a laugh.
Though they weren’t able to spend tons of time together in New York, Ginkens and Rukundo were able to reconnect with several of the cast and crew at Chelsea, including McCormac, MacCord and actor Sophie Hoyt.
Ginkens spent time with friends from an earlier film, Western Religion, but headed into the city for the showing of “East of Middle West” at the festival. They dressed for the black-tie affair at the Moxy Hotel, a short distance from Regal Cinemas. Then it was the red carpet and other events, some about the business of selling the film, but more conversations among people with a shared interest and similar experiences.
“There were a lot of actors and a lot of people in the business,” Ginkens said. “Everyone there had something to do with filmmaking.”
There was much-exchanging ideas and comparing notes, making connections for the future. “East of Middle West” received lots of compliments.
The hope is to bring the movie back for a showing after some of the other business gets settled.
“We owe a lot to Solon for sure,” Ginkens said.
“There’s always something special about Solon,” he said. “Everybody and everything, everybody that came here from New York, California, Canada. Everyone loved it here. The cooperation blew everyone away.”