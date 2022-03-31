Your child would love waking up Easter morning to a yard full of stuffed eggs! Members of the GFWC Solon Women’s Club organized the Egg My Yard fundraiser. Profits go to the Solon Park and Rec Department for the purchase of outdoor tables and seating at the Solon Splash Pad site.
Let the GFWC Solon Women’s Club bunnies do the work for you. Eggs are stuffed with individually wrapped candy unless otherwise requested. Toys are available for children ages three and older who might have food allergies. Choose to pick up a box of stuffed eggs from the Solon Library, Saturday, April 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or have the eggs delivered to the yard after 8:30 pm on Saturday, April 16. Deliveries are completed before daylight. Delivery is available only in the Solon and Shueyville area and their associated developments. Deadline to sign up for pick up or delivery is Wednesday, April 6.
Costs are: Delivered- 30 eggs for $25 or 50 eggs for $40. Picked up at the Solon Library, Saturday, April 9- 30 eggs for $22 or 50 eggs for $35. A personalized Easter Bunny letter is also available for $5. Text 319-551-4353 for additional information or email eileen4gfwc@gmail.com.
The GFWC Solon Women’s Club’s Egg My Yard is a fun way to add excitement to an Easter celebration and is a wonderful fundraiser benefitting the Solon community.