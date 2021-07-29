SOLON– Eight Solon varsity baseball players earned WaMaC All-Conference honors for performances on the diamonds this season.
Three players: freshman Brett White, senior Ben Cusick and junior Kinnick Pusteoska were named to the East First Team.
White was named as an infielder with a .356 batting average. He produced 48 hits in 135 at-bats with 25 singles, 18 doubles, three triples and two homeruns. He drove in 56 runs and scored 45. He also stole nine bases and made 31 put outs with 67 assists.
Cusick was named as an outfielder with a .382 average. He had 34 hits including 31 singles and three doubles. He drove in 21 runs and scored 26 times. Cusick stole six bases, produced 33 put outs and made 15 assists.
Kinnick Pusteoska was named as a utility player with a .404 batting average with 42 hits in 104 appearances. He produced 21 base hits, 14 doubles, one triple and a team-high six homeruns. Pusteoska drove in 51 runs, scored 36 and stole three bases. He made a team high 199 put outs and had three assists.
Senior Brayden Rickertson, Blake Timmons and Brady Jeworrek were Second Team picks.
Rickertson was named as a pitcher with a 4-2 record (with one save) through 46.1 innings. He gave up 33 hits and 35 runs- 27 earned, issued 37 walks and dispensed 49 strikeouts. He hit with a .375 average in 24 plate appearances generating nine hits with seven singles, one double and one triple. Rickertson batted in four runners and crossed the plate nine times. He had 20 put outs and four assists this season, as well.
Timmons was named as an infielder with a team-high 53 hits and a .431 batting average. He knocked 36 base hits, a dozen doubles, four triples and one homer this season. Timmons stole 27 bases, drove in 27 runs and scored 59 times.
He produced 53 put outs and 61 assists, compiling a 5-2 record on the mound through 44.1 innings of work. He gave up 32 hits and 22 runs- 13 earned, walked 22 batters and issued a team high 51 strikeouts.
Jeworrek was also named as an infielder. He finished the season with a .312 batting average with 40 hits in 128 plate appearances. He smacked 34 singles, four doubles and two triples with 33 runs batted in. He scored 40 times, stole 14 bases, made 37 put outs and led the team in assists with 93. Jeworrek pitched 29.2 innings compiling a 3-1 record with 31 hits, 24 runs- 20 earned, 17 walks and 25 strikeouts.
Senior Drew Turner and freshman Gehrig Turner were recipients of the WaMaC Recognition Award.
Turner compiled a 4-3 record through 37.1 innings on the bump. He gave up 31 hits, 35 runs (15 earned), 29 walks and produced 35 strikeouts. At bat, he finished with a .143 average with six hits in 42 at-bats including two singles, two doubles, one triple and one homerun. He drove in nine runs and scored three times. He also made seven put outs and seven assists.
Gehrig hit with a .323 average with 42 hits in 130 plate appearances. He smacked 29 singles, a dozen doubles and one homer with 38 runs batted in and 13 runs scored this season. He also made 14 put outs and nine assists.
The Spartans finished the season with a 29-12 record.
Marion’s Owen Puk was named the East Division Player of the Year.
WaMaC East Final Standings
Conference Overall
Marion 22-2 34-6
Solon 20-4 29-12
Maquoketa 14-10 20-16
Beckman Catholic 12-12 21-15
West Delaware 11-13 17-20
Mount Vernon 11-13 13-19