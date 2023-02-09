Elaine Willis

Elaine Vivian Willis, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at her home.
A visitation was held at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel Stateroom Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, from 10 a.m. until service time at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Brooks Simpson officiating.
Elaine was born April 2, 1931 the daughter of Hiram and Ida Ruth Vivian Morrow, at the hospital in Montezuma. She graduated from Montezuma High School with the Class of 1948. She obtained her teaching certificate and Bachelor of Science Degree Dec. 18, 1976. She also received her master’s degree from Southern University at Hattiesburg, Miss. on Aug. 8, 1985. In addition, she received her Specialist in Education Degree at Southern University on Dec. 15, 1987.
She worked at College Community Schools for 27 years as the Elementary School Librarian for grades Kindergarten through fourth. It was a great pleasure to help her students find books that children would enjoy. Her greatest compliment came from former students who would tell her how much they liked the stories she read to them.
On May 21, 1949, she married George Dewey Willis in Cedar Rapids. There were three children born to that union. Dan, Diana and Debra Willis. She was a good wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Elaine was lovingly known as “The General” because she would inform the entire family of upcoming birthdays and anniversaries. She loved family get togethers whenever they were available.
She is survived by her children, Dan Willis of Coralville, Diana (Richard) Willis Stahle, of Solon and Debra (Kevin) Willis Kosek, of Solon; her grandchildren, Jeremy (Hollea) Willis, Amanda (Bennet) Hammerberg, Scott, Ben Stahle, Anna and Natalie Kosek; her great-grandchildren, Henry and Kate.
She was preceded in death by her husband Dewey, her parents, her five brothers, one sister, and a granddaughter, Lindsey Rene Willis.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, may be made in her name to the Solon Fire Station and or the Grace Community Church, in North Liberty.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to Brittany Haun, Lynsey Haun and Betsy Wagner from Haun’s Helping Hands, for the excellent loving care given to our mom.